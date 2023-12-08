What happened in Seychelles? State of Emergency declared as video of massive explosion emerges

On Thursday, December 7, Seychelles declared a State of Emergency issued by President Wavel Ramkalawan after a massive explosion on the country's main island, Mahe. The blast, originating from an explosives store, shook up the island's prominent industrial zone. The disaster was aggravated by heavy rains that led to flooding in the area.

The President stated on Thursday that three individuals were killed due to the flooding. Over 170 casualties were from the blast as the grim aftermath of the incident circulated on news channels. A viral video showcased the exact moment of the explosion and its immediate fiery aftermath.

"It was as if we went through a war": Seychelles president Wavel Ramkalawan on the explosion

The explosion that shook the entire nation of Seychelles, occurred at 02:00 local time on Wednesday. The blast took place at the Civil Construction Company Limited (CCCL) explosives store, a construction and quarrying company that stored explosives in multiple containers. Seychelles Nation quoted President Wavel Ramkalawan, saying there were always concerns about the safety of the stored explosives for the "last ten years."

170 people were reportedly injured due to the incident. BBC quoted the president, who told Seychelles Nation that four of the stored explosive containers had blown off. The president stated that his heart was "heavy right now" as he acknowledged the families that were affected by the blast. The president lamented:

"I was shocked to see Providence, Petit Paris and Cascade in such a state. It was as if we went through a war."

The explosion also damaged the country's airport, which was 4km away from the source of the blast. However, the International Airport was still functional and open for visitors, along with the ferry services between islands. The BBC reported that over 170 casualties were declared, primarily light injuries, with one person in intensive care among the five people admitted to the hospital.

After the blasts, heavy rain leading to massive floods further took a harsh toll on the country. Reuters reported that three people were killed due to the flooding. The President, while talking to reporters on Thursday, called for a three-minute silence for those who had passed away. On Thursday, the President declared a state emergency for the next day. The President's office released a statement that said:

"Following an explosion at the CCCL explosives store that has caused massive damage to the Providence Industrial area and the surrounding areas and major destruction caused by flooding due to heavy rains, the President has declared a State of Emergency for today the 7th December,"

Everyone was asked to stay at home, and schools remained closed. Only essential service workers and people who were travelling were allowed free movement. The statement reasoned that this declaration was to enable emergency services to carry out their important work. The public was asked to cooperate with the police.

A video of the exact moment of the explosion and its immediate aftermath showcasing scorching flames eating up territory went viral. Videos and pictures of the aftermath of the two incidents showcased houses and buildings next to the blast zone completely wrecked as the land was turned into a grim wasteland of debris, uprooted trees, and mud.

Seychelles, an archipelago of 115 islands off the coast of East Africa, used to be a former British Colony. The country is also the least populated African nation, with a population of only 100,000 people.