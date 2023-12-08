What happened to Kokoi Baldo? Accident injuries explored as 'The Voice' Philippines star dies aged 44 

In the early hours of December 8, Kokoi Baldo, the singing contestant from the second season of The Voice of the Philippines passed away at the age of 44. According to Philstar Global, he passed away from head trauma in a car accident that happened on the Circumferential Road in the Filipino city of Bacolod an hour and a half after midnight.

Kokoi Baldo’s manager Sam took to his official Facebook page and confirmed the news of his untimely demise. Here’s what he wrote.

“It is with a heavy heart to inform the public, especially the fans, that Kokoi Baldo has passed away earlier this morning. We kindly ask for privacy during this hard time with respect to his family and friends.”

The post further added that the singer will be “missed, loved, and forever [be] in our hearts,” along with a broken heart emoji, crying emoji, and purple heart emoji. It also mentioned that if there are any more updates, it will be posted on the Kokoi Baldo official Facebook page.

“Thank you all for your understanding,” the post concluded.

Interestingly, an hour later, Kokoi's wife returned to Facebook and asked the singer’s fans to take down any posts regarding his tragic death as it was distressing for the family.

Kokoi Baldo was run over by a truck

Juan Manuel Ubaldo, popularly called Kokoi Baldo died on Friday aged 44.

He was involved in a vehicular accident around 1:30 am. As per initial police reports obtained by the news outlet, Baldo tried to overtake a car while riding his motorcycle when he lost control and fell off the two-wheeler in a curved part of the road. Following this, he was run over by a 10-wheeler pick-up truck carrying sugarcane along Bacalod’s Circumferential Road.

Manila Bulletin also reported that the driver of the truck identified as Benny Flor did not notice that Baldo was dragged by his vehicle and continued driving. Later, he was stopped by another truck driver who noticed the incident. However, it was too late and the reggae crooner died on the scene after suffering severe head injuries.

The media source cited that Kokoi’s family met the driver responsible but has so far not filed a case against him, although he has been detained by the police. Manila Times reported that the artist’s head was severed from his body in the accident and he had no scope of making it alive.

Exploring the life of Kokoi Baldo

According to Manila Bulletin, Kokoi Baldo competed in season 2 of The Voice of the Philippines which was telecasted on ABS-CBN in 2014. Meanwhile, Philstar Global noted that he was the public’s choice recipient for consecutive two weeks during the reality singing competition’s Live Shows.

Baldo was a finalist, however, his teammate Jason Dy won the season. Regardless, Kokoi was famous for his renditions of the songs One Day by Matisyahu, Mr. Big’s To Be with You, and Message in a Bottle by The Police.

As per Medico Topics, Baldo was dubbed the “Bob Marley of the Philippines,” while his official Facebook page cited him as the champion of the ABS-CBN reality show Your Moment with rock reggae band Juan Gapang.