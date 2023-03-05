Where is Jej Vinson from? The Voice alum participates again as part of a trio

The Voice season 23 premieres on NBC on Monday, March 6 at 8 pm ET. The show will feature multiple returning singers trying to make the cut for the season, along with new performers.

Jej Vinson is from Davao, Philippines, and is currently living in California. He competed solo in season 16 of The Voice (2019) but failed to make the cut for the top 8 contestants. He was a part of Kelly Clarkson's team at the time.

Vinson is currently competing on the show’s 23rd season as part of the Sheer Element Music group with Izzy Kaye and Tabon Ward.

The Voice season 23's Jej Vinson has performed at the White House

Jej was born in Davao, Philippines, and started singing at the age of five after hearing his parents perform in the choir. Vinson moved to the US with his family when he was just 15 years old and admitted in an interview that he still "messes grammar" sometimes.

The 25-year-old singer moved to California after attending a summer camp called A Cappella Academy in Los Angeles. When Jej was a part of The Voice season 16, he attended USC to study music performance and was the music director of a cappella group called SoCal VoCals.

Vinson even performed at the White House for a holiday reception for the staff of President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. In an interview, The Voice contestant shared:

"It was truly an unreal experience, but what made it so special was that I got to share it with these people."

A casting producer saw him perform in LA and invited him on The Voice set. He is known for writing and performing on many songs like Passionfruit, Superstar, I’be Home for Christmas, etc.

Jej Vinson will now perform with Izzy Kaye and Tabon Ward

Jej Vinson, Izzy Kaye, and Tabon Ward met each other at The University of Southern California. Together, they worked on an impromptu cover of Ariana Grande’s Only 1, which quickly went viral. The three singers then decided that they have something special and “decided to dedicate themselves to making music together.”

Sheer Element currently has over 730K streams and 206 listeners. The team’s songs include Can We Talk, Emotion, Pick Up Your Feelings, and How Deep Is Your Love. They blend smooth R&B harmonies, infectious pop melodies, and hip-hop swagger into “something entirely new.”

About The Voice season 23

This season of the show is being judged by Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, and Niall Horan. This is Shelton’s last season in the competition.

The show will follow the format of its previous seasons, which include Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs, and Live Performance Shows. Initially, the judges will not get a chance to look at the performers and will only turn their rotating chairs if they are impressed with the performer's voice.

The contestants will then compete in different rounds under the four coaches until the winner is announced, who will receive a cash prize worth $100,000 and a recording contract.

NBC's description of the show reads:

"Contestants are selected through public auditions and trained by a panel of four coaches who guide and critique their performances in an attempt to discover America's next great voice."

The Voice season 23 will air on NBC every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Fans will also be able to stream the show on the network's website and the Peacock streaming application.

