"That's James Charles, he'll bounce back": Noah Beck under fire over comments on James Charles' grooming scandal

TikTok star Noah Beck recently courted controversy online after claiming that James Charles will "bounce back" from his ongoing grooming scandal.
The 21-year-old beauty guru and internet celebrity has been embroiled in the midst of a raging social media storm recently. Charles was accused of predatory behavior, grooming, and pedophilia by multiple minors.
The situation reached breaking point after two underage fans came forward to expose James Charles for having inappropriate interactions with them over a span of just two days.
With public sentiment towards him teetering on the edge of cancelation, his friend and TikTok star Noah Beck's recent comments ended up creating quite a stir online.
During his recent appearance on the BFF's podcast with Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy, Noah Beck discussed the possibility of James Charles being canceled.
In response to this, he simply stated:
"That's James Charles, he'll bounce back".
In light of the nonchalant response to the grooming scandal surrounding Charles, several Twitter users proceeded to call out Noah Beck over his recent comments.
Twitter reacts to Noah Beck's recent comments on James Charles cancellation
In light of the recent allegations leveled against him, James Charles recently issued an apology video in which he revealed that he was "desperate." He claimed to have not known the respective ages of the victims during the conversations.
His apology came in for its fair share of criticism, with the internet keen to cancel him.
This is not the first time Noah Beck has invited criticism with regards to his comments on James Charles.
Back in March, on being asked about the James Charles controversy, he simply responded by saying, "I love James." This did not go down well with large sections of the internet.
His most recent statement came across just as ignorant as his previous statements. Several members of the online community proceeded to call him out over the same. Here are a few on Twitter:
As reactions continue to pour in, it looks like Noah Beck might just have attracted unwanted attention towards himself.