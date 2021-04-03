"That's James Charles, he'll bounce back": Noah Beck under fire over comments on James Charles' grooming scandal

TikTok star Noah Beck recently courted controversy online after claiming that James Charles will "bounce back" from his ongoing grooming scandal.

The 21-year-old beauty guru and internet celebrity has been embroiled in the midst of a raging social media storm recently. Charles was accused of predatory behavior, grooming, and pedophilia by multiple minors.

The situation reached breaking point after two underage fans came forward to expose James Charles for having inappropriate interactions with them over a span of just two days.

With public sentiment towards him teetering on the edge of cancelation, his friend and TikTok star Noah Beck's recent comments ended up creating quite a stir online.

AGED LIKE MILK: Noah Beck discusses on BFFs podcast how James Charles cannot be cancelled. Noah says “That’s James Charles, he’ll bounce back.” This video was uploaded yesterday, hours before James’s apology video. James is accused of allegedly soliciting nudes from 6 minors. pic.twitter.com/orX2yeA2v0 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 2, 2021

During his recent appearance on the BFF's podcast with Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy, Noah Beck discussed the possibility of James Charles being canceled.

In response to this, he simply stated:

"That's James Charles, he'll bounce back".

In light of the nonchalant response to the grooming scandal surrounding Charles, several Twitter users proceeded to call out Noah Beck over his recent comments.

Twitter reacts to Noah Beck's recent comments on James Charles cancellation

In light of the recent allegations leveled against him, James Charles recently issued an apology video in which he revealed that he was "desperate." He claimed to have not known the respective ages of the victims during the conversations.

His apology came in for its fair share of criticism, with the internet keen to cancel him.

This is not the first time Noah Beck has invited criticism with regards to his comments on James Charles.

Back in March, on being asked about the James Charles controversy, he simply responded by saying, "I love James." This did not go down well with large sections of the internet.

His most recent statement came across just as ignorant as his previous statements. Several members of the online community proceeded to call him out over the same. Here are a few on Twitter:

“thats james charles, he’ll bounce back” isn’t an appropriate response to pedophilia accusations — kate (@trishaadvocate) April 2, 2021

Honestly i think noah beck brain is legit a size of a peanut!! Bounce back? Bruh its a legit crime your boy is carrying out — Mahnoor (@MizzyMalik13) April 2, 2021

its literally a crime and he is saying that james will bounce back- does he even have a brain? — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@ZehraAhmad7) April 2, 2021

he’s kinda right but i don’t understand how he can be friends with a predator and not see anything wrong with it — lia (@bestm1stake) April 2, 2021

the way he is defending and supporting someone who has been accused of preying on several minors over the past few weeks. god these kids really need to drop tiktok and go back to school — that bish genessis (@_G8N_) April 2, 2021

“everyone gets canceled and they’re fine”

James committed CRIMES. that’s not cancelling him. that’s calling him out for illegal behavior. — ans 🥤 (@tiredtiredliam) April 2, 2021

They’re so fucking ignorant. It’s like, “oh it’s okay if he tries to prey on young boys, who cares, it’ll all be over tomorrow. No big deal hahahah” like what a bunch of dumbasses. — I don't know who I am anymore (@gissella_224) April 2, 2021

Noah you should be ashamed, I thought you was cool. Has James manipulated and brainwashed you too? — 905Uzzy ♓️ (@Lifeofuzzy) April 3, 2021

noah beck stans dont you guys want to hold noah accountable for waht he said about james charles😭 — k♡ (@ZOOTEDBRYCEE) April 1, 2021

what is WRONG with him?? — angel ミ☆ | (@minajrollins) April 2, 2021

pls never support Noah I’ve always gotten such bad vibes from him and now he defends a p€dø — ans 🥤 (@tiredtiredliam) April 2, 2021

Noah beck makes me lose braincells lol — chu829 (@Center24453246) April 2, 2021

As reactions continue to pour in, it looks like Noah Beck might just have attracted unwanted attention towards himself.