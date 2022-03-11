The Adam Project takeaway: Can a sequel be expected?

The Adam Project, the much-awaited Ryan Reynolds starrer sci-fi movie, was recently released this March 11, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming service, Netflix. Directed by Shawn Levy, the sci-fi film revolves around Adam Reed on a thrilling mission to save the world by preventing the invention of time machines and time travel.

Other actors in the ensemble cast list of the Netflix time-travel movie entail Walker Scobell as the young Adam Reed, Catherine Keener as Maya Sorian, Mark Ruffalo as Louis Reed, Zoe Saldaña as Laura, Jennifer Garner as Ellie Reed and Alex Mallari Jr. as Christos.

Since the movie made its debut on Netflix, it has been getting quite a lot of positive responses from both viewers and the critics. It is safe to say that the movie ends on quite a satisfactory note, but will there be more to come in the future from The Adam Project? Let's find out here.

A major takeaway of The Adam Project

Was Adam able to prevent the invention of time traveling forever?

The ending part of this Netflix sci-fi movie is quite fascinating in terms of production design, grand fight scenes. The charming acting from the star cast of Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo along with the promising young newcomer Walker Scobell is a great point as well.

The ending of the movie witnesses how common scientific knowledge can save the earth from future destruction. Adam's father saves the day with quick thinking and practical knowledge, and the audience observes how the bullet meant for killing Adam's father, ends up killing Maya Sorian. Hence, they were successful in stopping the invention of time machines and time traveling. But was that the end?

Is there a scope for a sequel to the sci-fi movie, The Adam Project?

It can be said that, although the movie ended on quite a happy note, and it was very satisfying to witness, there is still scope for a sequel to this movie. After the time machine and the information to successfully build one was destroyed, future Adam and young Adam returned to the years they came from, therefore, creating scopes for further plotlines.

Not much of the 2050 year was revealed throughout the movie, keeping it quite a mysterious time on earth. It is safe to say that, it would not be surprising if any other loopholes were left hanging there, keeping it open for future storylines.

Thus, despite its satisfactory happy ending, there is plenty of scope for a sequel to The Adam Project.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan