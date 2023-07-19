The Afterparty season 2 episode 3 recap: What was the murder weapon?

Season 2 of The Afterparty has kicked off with a ton of mystery and intrigue. This time around, a rich businessman named Edgar has been murdered, and there are a number of suspects. One of the suspects was his own bride, Grace.

This episode of The Afterparty, titled Travis, saw the revelation of the murder weapon. It was the flower devil's trumpet. Edgar had been poisoned. This episode was released on July 19, 2023, on Apple TV+. It was directed by Christopher Miller.

The Afterparty season 2 episode 3 recap: Why was Hannah the next suspect?

This episode of the show started with Travis's version of the incidents that transpired during Edgar and Grace's wedding. Travis was Grace's ex-boyfriend, and everything from his perspective seems like something out of a noir film. Everything looked like it was from the 40s and 50s. Zoe and Aniq were discussing the cufflinks found in Edgar's pocket. It was shaped like a 'g,' and Edgar was probably poisoned.

Travis revealed that the dead groom, Edgar, was actually a fraud. He ran a cryptocurrency scam in which five of his own companies were investors. By doing this, he inflates the price of the digital currency. While this was transpiring, Travis bid farewell to his mother and went to the wedding.

Grace saw the cufflink and recalled that it was an antique typewriter key. She spoke to Hannah about it. Travis continued his explanation, but some of the parts were heavily fabricated. He entered Edgar's office but was confronted by Sebastian.

Travis could not get to Edgar's safe but still got the names of his allies. The former even concluded that the latter was going to vanish. He was going to fake his own death. He thought that Edgar was marrying Grace for monetary reasons. He even warned Grace and partnered with Hannah.

Zoe and Grace went to Hannah's tent and found a typewriter with the missing G. They then saw Hannah emerging from the bushes. There was a chance the bushes had poisonous flowers. Meanwhile, Travis explained that he and Hannah tried to stop the wedding, but he too got attacked by the killer.

After he regained consciousness, he revealed the truth about Edgar to everyone. Grace took Edgar to the room, and he soon fell asleep.

Danner and Aniq discussed Travis' involvement in the murder, but there was a ton of skepticism because the man seemed harmless. Zoe suddenly entered the room and declared that she had found the murder weapon. It was the poisonous flower, The Devil's Trumpet.

Hannah had access to those plants, and this meant she had automatically become the next suspect.

The Afterparty synopsis

The official synopsis of The Afterparty, according to Apple TV+, reads,

"Created by Miller, each episode of “The Afterparty” is a genre-bending comedy that explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect."

It further states,

"Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style."

Season 2 of The Afterparty stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Vivian Wu, Jack Whitehall, and Zach Woods.