The B52s Las Vegas 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American new-wave band The B52s have announced a 10-night residency for next year in Las Vegas. The B52s will kick off their residency on May 5 in Las Vegas, NV, at The Venetian Theater, and will continue until September 3, when they are said to conclude their residency.

In a statement to PEOPLE, The B52s frontman Fred Schneider said:

"We'll do more shows, but we're gonna be very selective. We've been doing this for more than 40 years. It was my idea to [suggest] that rather than hit every city in the nation, let people come to us at cities people want to go to. Luckily it worked. It would've been a real bummer if it didn't."

The 71-year-old singer further added, noting:

"It has to be really special or good for us to do a show, because we have a big entourage and we don't skimp. That's one thing people say about our shows, they're sort of blown away."

The artist's pre-sales for tickets will begin on November 30 at 1.00 pm ET via Ticketmaster. Pre-sales for Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster customers will begin on December 1 at 1.00 pm ET using the code. Interested buyers can use the code CHEER to purchase the tickets.

The B52s Las Vegas Residency Dates 2023

May 05 – Las Vegas, NV at The Venetian Theatre

May 06 – Las Vegas, NV at The Venetian Theatre

May 10 – Las Vegas, NV at The Venetian Theatre

May 12 – Las Vegas, NV at The Venetian Theatre

May 13 – Las Vegas, NV at The Venetian Theatre

August 25 – Las Vegas, NV at The Venetian Theatre

August 26 – Las Vegas, NV at The Venetian Theatre

August 30 – Las Vegas, NV at The Venetian Theatre

September 02 – Las Vegas, NV at The Venetian Theatre

September 03 – Las Vegas, NV at The Venetian Theatre

Vegas residency will be The B52s last live shows

The B52s' Vegas residency follows their farewell tour, which was billed as 'The Final Tour Ever of Planet Earth.' It concluded on November 11.

Pearson had said about the final tour at the time:

"Who knew what started as a way to have some fun and play music for our friends' at house parties in Athens in 1977 would evolve into over 45 years of making music and touring the world. It's been cosmic."

He further added, saying:

"It has been a wild ride, that's for sure. We feel truly blessed to have had an amazing career encouraging folks to dance, sing along with us and feel they can be whomever they are with our music. No one likes to throw a party more than we do, but after almost a half-century on the road, it's time for one last blow-out with our friends and family…our fans.”

The B52s were formed in 1976 in Athens, Georgia. The band’s original lineup consisted of vocalists Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson, Ricky Wilson, and Keith Strickland.

The band has released various hits through the years, including Rock Lobster, Planet Claire, Party Out of Bounds, and Private Idaho, among others.

