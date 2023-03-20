The Bachelor season 27 episode 10 release date, time, and plot

The Bachelor season 27 is set to return to viewers' screens this week with episode 10. Based on this week's schedule, the contestants will be seen approaching the Fantasy Suites.

Episode 10 of the hit reality TV series will air on ABC at 8 pm ET on Monday, March 20.

The synopsis of this week's episode reads:

“Love is in the air when Zach and the final three women travel to Krabi, Thailand. With firm parameters set on intimacy and growing temptations, will Zach hold himself to his commitment or go back on his word?”

Streaming services, such as YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, Philo, Sling, and DirecTV Stream, also offer the latest episode. Additionally, Hulu will air the episode the following day.

The Bachelor season 27 episode 10 will treat fans to several emotional conversations

The season is about to come to an end with episode 10 just around the corner. We might see some heartbreak, some confessions of love, and a lot of drama in this upcoming episode. The preview shows Zach Shallcross confessing his love for Gabi to her.

In the shorts shared on Instagram, Gabi shared her insecurities after Zach chose her as second in the Fantasy Suite. During their conversation, she opened up about the things she has faced in her past relationships.

Ariel and Zach were also seen enjoying each other's company in another instance.

Another clip showed him being confused about choosing the love of his life between all the distractions. In the preview, he said:

“The real feelings are at stake, and everything can change in a day and a night. This week it’s viewed as s** week.”

As the stakes are high, all three women appear to be in a good place with Zach. As a result, anything can happen in the upcoming episode. In the preview, he said:

“It’s not conventional, but I decided that there will be no s** of any kind for Fantasy Suite.”

It is evident from all the shorts that he has feelings for all three women. In the end, however, the conversation he had with Gabi raised a lot of questions. Moreover, the preview showed Katie being upset and unhappy, and she shared that she feels distant and doesn't know what to do.

This is shocking as Kaity Biggar and Zach have a great connection. In particular, she got the first overnight stay with him in week 3 of The Bachelor and is now among the final three choices.

Due to the fact that physical intimacy is off the table and his goal is to focus exclusively on his relationship with the women, The Bachelor's Monday episode will be fascinating to watch.

One of the three women could be Zach's future partner

In the clips that were released with the preview, Zach mentioned:

“I’ve caused pain and I’ve made mistakes, but true love’s worth fighting for. I’m just trying to figure this out.”

The location seems to be the rose ceremony, where a final decision may be made. Exactly who Zach will choose remains a mystery. There are currently three women who could be Zach's future partners:

Ariel - a marketing executive from New York City.

Gabriella “Gabi” - an account executive from Pittsford, Vermont.

Kaitlyn “Kaity” - works as an ER nurse in Austin, Texas.

The Bachelor season 27 episode 9, titled Women Tell All, concluded that Katherine "Kat" would have to leave the show since Zach explained that he “just couldn't see a confident future” with her.

Based on the preview of the season, will Zach give in to temptation and let it affect his decision or will he stay true to his word? This and more will be revealed in the upcoming episodes of The Bachelor season 27.

ABC will air the latest episode of The Bachelor season 27 on Monday at 8 pm ET.

