The Bachelor season 28 episode 9: Recap and more details explored

Ever since the new season of The Bachelor premiered on January 22, 2024, it has captured the audience with Joey Graziadei's journey to find his one true love. In the newly released episode 9, however, viewers see the main lead contemplate his decision as he falls for multiple women.

The Bachelor season 28 episode 9, titled Overnight Dates, was released on Monday, March 11, 2024, exclusively on ABC. The episode synopsis reads as follows:

“Joey and his three remaining women make their way to Tulum, Mexico, for a week of dates that could change everything. As the possibility of sharing a night together looms, a few familiar faces arrive to offer advice ahead of those pivotal decisions."

What happened on The Bachelor season 28 episode 9?

Now that The Bachelor season 28 is moving towards its conclusion, the fantasy week during episode 9 gave further clarity about where Joey Graziadei stands as of now. Joey and his three potential love interests are in Tulum, Mexico for a romantic getaway.

In a confessional interview, The Bachelor star revealed he has been falling in love with all three women, but he has to make a decision, break hearts, and choose only one partner at the end. Joey admitted:

“I’m struggling with the fact that I don’t feel right, I know I have the best intentions; I know I’ve been honest through all of this, I know I have a good heart, and I have so much to give. I just really want someone … to reciprocate it.”

Joey was hopeful he would have a fun time with Rachel Nance on their date night. He shared that Rachel brings out a "different side" to him, adding that she is someone who makes him feel "so comfortable." Unfortunately, their date was cut short when Rachel got injured during their walk. The show crew had to provide her with medical assistance.

Earlier in the episode, Rachel admitted to The Golden Bachelor's Susan Noles that she struggled to open up and show her emotional side. She confessed she is in love with Joey, but is scared because of her past as her former partners had cheated on her:

“At the end of the day, it’s so scary that he could pick someone else over me," she said.

Susan encouraged her to be honest and not let the "past get in the way."

Meanwhile, another cast member, Kelsey Anderson, also confessed her feelings for Joey to Leslie Fhima, who advised her to live in the moment and to not worry too much about the future.

Leslie also opened up and shared how she felt when she wasn't chosen on The Golden Bachelorette. This got Kelsey thinking if she was Joey's number one or not. On her date with Joey, she wanted to tell him she is in love with him, but the fear of him not saying it back was what made her hesitant.

In the Fantasy Suite, The Bachelor contestants had a great time together.

The episode ended with a cliffhanger as Kelsey hinted at leaving the show to protect herself from getting heartbroken. She said:

"I keep going back to what Leslie said. I would rather leave now than have my heart completely broken. "

To see what happens next, don't forget to watch The Bachelor season 28 episode 10 on Monday, March 18, 2024 on ABC.