The Bachelor season 28: Maria Georgas’ car accident explained

The Bachelor season 28 aired a brand new episode this week on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. During the segment, the cast wrapped up their time in Malta and made their way to their next destination, Andalusia, Spain.

The women went on another group date, followed by several one-on-ones. Joey and Maria already had a connection and Georgas opened up about a turbulent incident in her past that was near fatal. Maria almost lost her life in a car accident with her mother when she was a toddler. Joey was taken aback and impressed by her vulnerability and gave her a rose.

The Bachelor season 28 will air another episode next week on ABC.

The Bachelor season 28 episode 5 saw Maria get emotional about her past

On Tuesday's episode of The Bachelor season 28, the cast made their way to Andalusia, after spending significant time in Malta. During the segment, two cast members opened up about their pasts, Kelsey A., and Maria Georgas.

Kelsey spoke to Joey about her mother's cancer while Maria told him about a near-death experience she had when she was only one year old. During the one-on-one date, Maria said that a cement truck had fallen on top of her mother's car.

"It was really bad. It's like crazy to even think about. My car seat was in like pieces. I was literally pronounced dead at the scene."

The Bachelor season 28 cast member noted that the news was covered as "miracles" at the time and called the situation "very scary." Maria added that her mother broke almost every bone in her body.

As a result of the accident, Maria's mother wasn't around for most of her childhood. Maria's backstory touched Joey, who was happy to see her open up. He told the cameras that there was just "so much more" to The Bachelor season 28 cast member and he was happy that he was "starting to see it."

While Maria got herself an early rose, some of the other cast members weren't happy about it. Maria's new-found enemy Lea noted that her heart was in her "a**".

Lea said,

"I don't know who Maria is when she steps into the room with Joey but she's putting on a d*mn good performance."

Lea Cayanan wasn't the only cast member who was unhappy with Maria in season 28 episode 5. During the cocktail party, Maria stole Joey away for a private chat while the eligible bachelor was talking to Katelyn.

Katelyn informed the group of what happened, which upset Jess. The cast members called it "disrespectful." Katelyn wasn't as offended as Jess and Lexi told the cameras that she thought Jess was jealous.

Upon Maria's return, the two got into a confrontation. Jess told Maria Georgas that she thought her interruption was disrespectful since she already had a rose. Maria asked her "in what way" but the former didn't have an answer. She left the scene in tears while Lea followed to comfort her.

