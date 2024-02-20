The Bachelor season 28: Unexpected goodbye leaves Joey stunned

The Bachelor season 28 episode 6, saw a dramatic moment unfold during the show's visit to Montreal, when contestant Lexi Young decided to leave the competition. Citing differences with lead Joey Graziadei regarding timelines for marriage and children as her reason for exiting, this development impacted Joey, highlighting the unpredictability of love and personal challenges that lie beneath the show's romantic veneer.

The journey, which had emphasized heartfelt connections, took an unexpected turn, pushing to a pivotal point for the lead, Lexi, and viewers alike. Aired on February 19 on Bravo network, this episode made Joey feel “crushed”.

Lexi's departure stuns Joey on The Bachelor

The Bachelor season 28 episode 6, set in Montreal, brought viewers a moment of raw emotion and unexpected departure. Lexi, after much contemplation, approached Joey to discuss her decision to leave the show. This conversation shed light on the personal challenges she faced, particularly her health condition, endometriosis, which has significant implications for her future, especially regarding family planning.

Lexi expressed that her timeline for marriage and starting a family was much more immediate than Joey's, a realization that led to her decision to exit the competition. She stated,

“I know that you want more of a long engagement and you want after to take some time before kids — sorry I don’t mean to get emotional…but that’s just not something I have the privilege to do right now with my health situation…as someone who has infertility, I have to take that really seriously as I date.”

Lexi also emphasized she felt heard and respected during their one-on-one in Malta, but the decision was necessary.

Joey's reaction to this news was one of visible shock and emotional turmoil. He had developed a deep connection with Lexi, which made her departure a significant emotional blow, leading to a moment of introspection about the journey ahead. Joey stated:

“I hate this…This isn’t what I had in my head.”

Facing the camera, Joey expressed his feelings:

“I feel crushed.”

Before the unexpected goodbye, the episode captured the essence of The Bachelor with its mix of romantic dates and group activities designed to strengthen the connections between Joey and the contestants.

Central to this unexpected turn of events was Lexi Young's personal journey, marked by her struggle with endometriosis. This condition, which can significantly impact fertility, was a pivotal factor in her decision to leave The Bachelor.

Lexi had previously shared her diagnosis with Joey, highlighting the urgency and seriousness with which she approached her future family plans. Unlike the typical dating timeline many expect in the context of the show, Lexi's condition necessitated a shorter timeline for marriage and starting a family.

Joey, who was in a state of introspection and vulnerability, expressed concerns about the possibility of not finding reciprocated love on the show, a fear that was exacerbated by the realization that the connections he was forming could be affected by factors beyond his control.

“I know I should be feeling great, but I’m really struggling…I think the fear comes from me being scared that this isn’t going to end up working out for some reason…I don’t know why I hold onto that so much, but the last time I really opened up, I was with Charity. I left heartbroken. I felt so lost after that.”

Lexi's sudden exit on The Bachelor underscored love's unpredictability and the difficulties of aligning personal timelines when searching for a life partner, causing an emotional fallout for lead Joey Graziadei.

The Bachelor season 28 episode 7 is set to air on February 26, 2024.