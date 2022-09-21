The Bachelorette Season 19 finale: Memes galore about Tino's response after Rachel confessed he's "the only one left"

The Bachelorette season 19 aired its final episode on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

The two-hour packed time frame saw Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia watch the end of their romantic journeys live with host Jesse Palmer, alongside the studio audience and Bachelor Nation fans. The episode was filled with drama as the ladies navigated their engagement and their lives after the show.

On this week's episode, Rachel revealed to Tino that he was the only person left out of the final three suitors, which initially included Aven and Zach as well. However, Tino's response - a blank stare - left fans trending memes about the same.

sophie @svanbastelaer #thebachelorette STOP it the way Tino's smile FELL off his face when she told him he was the only one there?????? the way his eyes turned completely listless as he watched his dreams of being Bachelor slip away?????? I simply cannot ☠️ #bachelorette STOP it the way Tino's smile FELL off his face when she told him he was the only one there?????? the way his eyes turned completely listless as he watched his dreams of being Bachelor slip away?????? I simply cannot ☠️ #bachelorette #thebachelorette https://t.co/tSxkt7R6ov

Season 19 of The Bachelorette began with over 30 suitors and two bachelorettes, Gabby and Rachel, who wished to find love and settle on their potential partners. Throughout their journey, the duo have witnessed heartbreaks, arguments and shifts in format following significant drama from their dates. Now that the ladies are in the final leg of their journey, will their dreams come true?

Memes take over social media after The Bachelorette star Rachel reveals to Tino that he is "the one"

Fans took to Twitter to trend hilarious memes on Tino's response after Rachel's confession.

Check out some of the memes below:

colby xx @colbynxel



tino, for some reason:

#thebachelorette rachel: you are the only one here!tino, for some reason: rachel: you are the only one here!tino, for some reason:#thebachelorette https://t.co/RBholksmqN

canteverdeal @k4ycee TINO’S FACE WHEN HE FINDS OUT HE’S THE ONLY ONE LEFT: #thebachelorette TINO’S FACE WHEN HE FINDS OUT HE’S THE ONLY ONE LEFT: #thebachelorette https://t.co/E8T9EaZB3j

Stephαnie Mαry🌻 @s_ruke93

Tino:



I have never seen anything like that in my life. He legitimately showed NO emotions at all…

#thebachelorette Rachel: you’re the only one here, you’re it, you’re the oneTino:I have never seen anything like that in my life. He legitimately showed NO emotions at all… Rachel: you’re the only one here, you’re it, you’re the oneTino:I have never seen anything like that in my life. He legitimately showed NO emotions at all…#thebachelorette https://t.co/tCpWwWWI0e

Rachel and Tino get engaged on The Bachelorette Season 19

On tonight's episode, Tino and Rachel got engaged to each other.

The suitor had received Rachel's first impression rose back when the first night of the season aired, and since then the two have been seen going on many dates, with Tino eventually making it clear that he had fallen in love with her.

Things began to turn dramatic during the Hometowns Week of the reality dating series. When Rachel met Tino's family, his parents were extremely skeptical of the format of the show and her connection with Tino.

Although Rachel tried her best to convince them, their fiery questions made her doubt their acceptance towards their relationship.

When she conveyed the same to The Bachelorette suitor, he assured her that his parents would eventually accept Rachel. The duo then confessed their love for each other.

Following Zach's self-elimination, only Tino and Aven remained in the Top 2. The former met Rachel's family and was an instant favorite amongst them. Although her father asked him some important questions, Tino was quick to be accepted by Rachel's family.

Although Rachel hit the block following her breakup with Aven, she was sure of Tino's connection with her. The duo got engaged after Rachel finally revealed that Tino was the only suitor left on the show.

The Bachelorette @BacheloretteABC Two Bachelorettes entered the mansion, but will two leave engaged? Find out TONIGHT at 8/7c during the 3-hour LIVE Bachelorette Finale Event on ABC & Stream on Hulu! #TheBachelorette Two Bachelorettes entered the mansion, but will two leave engaged? Find out TONIGHT at 8/7c during the 3-hour LIVE Bachelorette Finale Event on ABC & Stream on Hulu! #TheBachelorette https://t.co/KjhnggAzTI

Season 19 of The Bachelorette provided significant drama over the course of the season. While some suitors had a change of heart, others were left heartbroken. As the ladies continue their journey post filming, viewers will witness more drama as they now get into real life with their engaged partners.

Keep watching The Bachelorette on ABC.

