Why do fans prefer Aven's hometown over Tino's parents on The Bachelorette Season 19?

The Bachelorette Season 19 aired the last hometown date, and the first installment of "Men Tell All" on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. Along with the suitors, the leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia took the hot seat with host Jesse Palmer to discuss everything that transpired on the show. However, it wasn't all fun and games, as the men confronted the two ladies about their decisions and vice-versa.

On this week's episode of The Bachelorette, Rachel met Aven's parents as part of the last hometown this season. She was constantly questioning them because of her experience with Tino's parents. However, the meeting went smoothly as Aven's parents were very receptive to Rachel.

Fans went on to compare both Tino and Aven's parents and preferred the latter. They also hoped Rachel would pick Aven over Tino in the end. One tweeted:

Fans compare Tino's hometown to Aven's on The Bachelorette

This week, Rachel went on a hometown date to meet Aven and his parents. The Bachelorette lead was highly skeptical about meeting his parents, primarily because of her previous experience with Tino's parents, who didn't wholly approve of her. Moreover, Aven revealed that his parents were separated. Previously, they hadn't met any of Aven's girlfriends together, and didn't approve of his past two relationships.

While Rachel was nervous, she had quite the opposite experience with Aven's parents. Tino's parents didn't entirely approve of her and bombarded her with some difficult questions. On the other hand, Aven's parents were very kind, and although they asked tough questions, she felt very comfortable answering them.

Fans instantly began to compare Aven to Tino's hometown. While some compared both suitors', others wished Rachel picked Aven over Tino at the end of the season.

Maggie L @maggiebachstuff

#bachelorette #TheBachelorette Tino, PP, and Katie’s families should take note of how to ask genuine questions without attacking or accusing. Tino, PP, and Katie’s families should take note of how to ask genuine questions without attacking or accusing. #bachelorette #TheBachelorette https://t.co/s9bHhMwUFg

Fiona @fionanyc22 #TheBachelorette #Bachelorette #MenTellAll You see Avon’s dad asked the same questions as Tino’s dad but in a nicer, kinder way. That shows a lot. @BacheloretteABC You see Avon’s dad asked the same questions as Tino’s dad but in a nicer, kinder way. That shows a lot. @BacheloretteABC #TheBachelorette #Bachelorette #MenTellAll

jenna @jennakayreads #Bachelorette Aven’s parents asking very similar questions to Tino’s but in a RESPECTFUL way. This is how you express concern w/o being a jerk. #TheBachelorette Aven’s parents asking very similar questions to Tino’s but in a RESPECTFUL way. This is how you express concern w/o being a jerk. #TheBachelorette #Bachelorette

jackie (taylor’s version) @jackiee_dimmick You could tell Aven’s parents were very skeptical but rather than bashing Rachel like Tino’s parents did they allowed her to explain the situation and her feelings and I love that for Rachel #TheBachelorette You could tell Aven’s parents were very skeptical but rather than bashing Rachel like Tino’s parents did they allowed her to explain the situation and her feelings and I love that for Rachel #TheBachelorette

sydney 🌙 @cantsleepsyd i’m officially jumping from tino to aven solely because of how RESPECTFUL aven’s parents were #TheBachelorette i’m officially jumping from tino to aven solely because of how RESPECTFUL aven’s parents were #TheBachelorette

🎵 I'm in Calamity🎵 @TaysLiveTweets Aven's parents are intense but in a different way than Tino's. Tino's parents were intentionally belittling and disrespectful. Aven's were tough but only to make sure that they were serious. They weren't mean. #TheBachelorette Aven's parents are intense but in a different way than Tino's. Tino's parents were intentionally belittling and disrespectful. Aven's were tough but only to make sure that they were serious. They weren't mean. #TheBachelorette

What to expect from this week's episode of The Bachelorette?

This week, 14 of the suitors reunited with Gabby, Rachel, and host Jesse Palmer to discuss Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Old flames will reunite, tensions and emotions will run high as the men confront the ladies about what took place in various settings throughout their time on the reality dating series.

The official synopsis for the episode titled Men Tell All reads:

"Once seated together for the first time since the show premiered, the former suitors kick off the night by addressing the controversies surrounding Hayden and Chris, but will either of them show up to atone for their actions?"

Per the episode's bio, the night was "full of surprises, apologies and special guests as Rachel and Gabby reunite with 14 of the most unforgettable men from this season." The leads answer burning questions that the suitors ask, and they were also confronting men who weren't on their best behavior on the show.

The cast members were later joined by the stars of Universal Pictures' "Bros," Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane, on the couch to get in on some of the action from the series.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette has been very different from the previous installments, primarily as it featured two women in the same season. However, the format throughout the season also opened gates to much criticism as viewers felt the production was biased in how they handled each Bachelorette's stories. Will the two find love? Viewers will soon find out.

Keep watching The Bachelorette on ABC for more drama coming your way.

