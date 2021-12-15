The Bachelorette fans react to Michelle Young’s suitors sitting “awkwardly” in one room

The Bachelorette semi-final episode kickstarted with Michelle Young taking her suitors to Mexico. She went on a fantasy suite date with them where no cameras were allowed.

The first one to get lucky was Brandon J., who spent an entire day and night with Young. But fans didn’t like the fact that the producers of The Bachelorette had put Joe Coleman and Nayte Olukoya in one room as they watched the fireworks set for Young and Brandon’s date.

The most awkward scenario was when Brandon entered the room the next day after spending the night with Young.

Check out how fans reacted to the three men sitting awkwardly in one room.

isa @messirolai why do i feel like im in this room 😭SO AWKWARD #TheBachelorette why do i feel like im in this room 😭SO AWKWARD #TheBachelorette https://t.co/ee8YFt4Vjd

Alyssa @alyssatweeets Hey ABC, stop putting the contestants in a room together at this point in the show. We don’t like it. We told you we didn’t like it last season either. And the season before that! Its awkward and unnecessary #TheBachelorette Hey ABC, stop putting the contestants in a room together at this point in the show. We don’t like it. We told you we didn’t like it last season either. And the season before that! Its awkward and unnecessary #TheBachelorette

Luisa Chavez @luisamchavez #thebachelorette Whoever came up with having these 3 men, not only have to room together during overnights, but to watch fireworks is brutal. Geez! #thebachelorette Whoever came up with having these 3 men, not only have to room together during overnights, but to watch fireworks is brutal. Geez!

Janessa @NessaKhalia Why couldn’t they have gotten their own separate suits like?? Producers are horrible 😭 #TheBachelorette Why couldn’t they have gotten their own separate suits like?? Producers are horrible 😭 #TheBachelorette

realiteelove @iseeulurkinn The most unnecessary thing to do is put these guys in the same room. #thebachelorette The most unnecessary thing to do is put these guys in the same room. #thebachelorette

Ashley🧚🏾‍♀️ @AshleyC54781744 this is literally so awkward lmfaooo they look sick asf #TheBachelorette this is literally so awkward lmfaooo they look sick asf #TheBachelorette

Nayte is ready for an engagement

After a horse-riding and romantic dinner, Brandon and Young got the first chance to enjoy their fantasy suite date. They woke up next to each other, and the suitor brought breakfast in bed for The Bachelorette star.

The next date Young went on was with Joe, where they zip-lined to their picnic spot. And the final one was with Nayte, where Young wanted to know if he was on the same page or not.

Nayte confessed that he is in love with Young and ready for an engagement if she chooses him.

Amid the fun and romance, a whole lot of tension and jealousy was seen and felt in the sitting area. Brandon was a little frustrated to see Joe leave for a date after he had spent the night with Young.

Nayte gave a similar vibe when the other two suitors went out with Young.

The Bachelorette finale to air next Tuesday

After a fun yet intense semi-final episode, The Bachelorette Season 18 will have its finale next week. The show will air on Tuesday, December 21, at 8.00 pm as a live three-hour episode.

Going by today’s episode, Young seems to have strong feelings for Nayte. She looked more passionate with him and Joe than with Brandon. Speculation is rife that Young might choose him as her soulmate in the finale.

However, the Hometown episode showed that Nayte’s parents were not on board with the idea of him being engaged. His step-father told Young that he didn’t think Nayte was ready for an engagement.

Will Young give the final rose to him in The Bachelorette finale? Only time will tell.

