The Bachelorette Season 19: Who is Michael Vaughan?

The Bachelorette Season 19 is all set to premiere on ABC on July 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

The mega-hit reality dating show is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. The all-new season will have a two-hour premiere episode that viewers can also catch on Hulu.

The upcoming season of the ABC dating show will be bigger and better as former contestants-turned-leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will be getting wooed by 32 suitors. One of them is the dashing Michael Vaughan from Long Beach, California.

For the first time in the show's history, two women will embark on the journey of finding love side by side. Host Jesse Palmer revealed the surprise at the end of The Bachelor Season 26.

The official synopsis for The Bachelorette Season 19 reads:

"After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of The Bachelor, fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love."

The Bachelorette Season 19's Michael Vaughan is a reserved pharmaceutical salesman

Ready to put it all on the line in the name of love is the very handsome Michael Vaughan from Long Beach, California. The 31-year-old has a successful career as a pharmaceutical salesman at Genetech.

A cursory glance at his Instagram profile would tell anyone that he is a fairly reserved person. His social media page doesn't feature a lot of posts or followers, unlike some of the other contestants. This being Vaughan's first gig on TV, it will be interesting to see how he breaks out of his shell to find the love of his life.

Michael can be described as thoughtful, attentive and total husband material. However, he does not consider himself a typical romantic. He prefers to follow logic over emotion, but when it comes to love, his intuition trumps all else. Going by the rule of "when you know, you know," he sounds like a self-assured romantic who knows what he wants or at least knows when he's found love.

Despite being husband material, he is not hesitant to admit that he's a bad cook. He does, however, love Harry Potter, if that's any consolation. And it just so happens that Rachel Recchia, one of the two bachelorettes, is a big Harry Potter fan.

Michael is a mama's boy and describes his mother as the driving force in his life. He says his parents love him, but whether that will impress the ladies remains to be seen.

Michael works hard to take care of his family. If either of the two women on the show is looking for a secure, well-rounded person to be with, Michael checks most boxes.

When it comes to his love life, Michael prefers being with a woman who is not afraid to try new things with him and get out of her comfort zone. He loves a woman who's a go-getter. Looking to meet a memorable woman, he seems to have arrived at the right place as there are two of them on The Bachelorette Season 19.

Catch the premiere of the latest season of The Bachelorette on July 11, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far