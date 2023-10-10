The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday on Netflix- Voice cast, release date, first look, and more

The 2022 animated heist comedy The Bad Guys is about to receive an extended storyline through The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, which is set to bring back the group of human-like animal antiheroes. Scheduled to release on Thursday, November 30, 2023, on Netflix, the half-hour special will bring a new voice cast who promise a fresh take on the story.

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday has excited fans all over the world to find out what is in store for the beloved characters as the upcoming special serves as another installment and a prequel to the original film.

The forthcoming Christmas-themed special will run for 23 minutes and is set to put viewers in the holiday spirit.

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday - Production and release details

The first look images of the Bret Haaland-directed animated special were released on Monday, October 9, 2023, giving The Bad Guys fans something to look forward to.

While we await for the official trailer to be released, the official synopsis for the special provides an insight into the upcoming heist, which reads,

"In this new adventure set before the events of the feature, there’s nothing the Bad Guys love more than Christmas morning — because while everyone is home opening presents, it’s the perfect time to execute their city-wide holiday heist. But when Christmas is unexpectedly cancelled, the Bad Guys must do the unthinkable: reignite the city’s holiday spirit by giving instead of taking."

The upcoming holiday-themed film will be released on Netflix on November 30, 2023, and DreamWorks Animation Television will oversee the production. Additionally, the special will be executive-produced by the director Bret Haaland (The Penguins of Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness) and Katherine Nolfi from the fame of 20th Century Women (2016).

The previous film was loosely based on the novel by Aaron Blabey and made approximately $250.7 million worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing animated film of 2022. The original film has been praised by critics worldwide for its top-notch CGI-based animation.

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday brings a new cast

As the 2022 animated heist comedy gears up for a prequel this year, Emmy-Award winner animator-producer-director Bret Haaland has revised the cast list to include new voice actors for Mr. Wolf and his gang.

The new cast will replace Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, and Anthony Ramos to bring a fresh set of actors. The cast list for the characters has been given below.

Michael Godere (The Affair) as Mr. Wolf

Ezekiel Ajeigbe (Outer Banks) as Mr. Shark

Chris Diamantopoulos (The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse) as Mr. Snake

Raul Ceballos (The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib) as Mr. Piranha

Mallory Low (Lincoln Heights) as Ms. Tarantula

Additionally, Zehra Fazal (Nadia Rizavi in Voltron: Legendary Defender) will take the role of Tiffany Fluffit, a local human news reporter, while Keith Silverstein (Vector the Crocodile in Sonic the Hedgehog video games) will play Gary, the Shaved Ice Vendor. Kari Wahlgren, who played Proxima Midnight in Guardians of the Galaxy, will play DJ Trudy Tude.

Watch the gang of five bring back the holiday spirit for the city and reclaim themselves in the 23-minute Christmas-themed special to be released in November 2023.