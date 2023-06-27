The Band Camino’s SCREAMING IN THE DARK tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more 

The Band Camino has announced a new tour, titled SCREAMING IN THE DARK tour 2023, which is scheduled to take place from September 14, 2023 to October 21, 2023, in venues across mainland USA and Canada. The album is in support of their upcoming album The Dark.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by Bad Suns, Charlotte Sands, and The Wldlfe, via a post on their official Instagram page.

Presale for the tour begins from June 27, 2023, and can be accessed via the official app of the band. Meanwhile, general tickets for the tour will be available from June 30, 2023 at 10:00 am local time. Although ticket prices have not yet been announced, they can be purchased from Ticketmaster.

The Band Camino building momentum for album with tour, dates and venues revealed

The Band Camino will release their latest album, The Dark, on August 11, 2023. They are set to embark on a tour following the release of the album. Joining the tour will be the alternative-rock band Bad Suns, who are best known for their debut studio album, Language & Perspective, which was released on June 24, 2014. The album peaked at number 24 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Also present at the tour will be singer-songwriter Charlotte Sands, who is best known for her single Loved You A Little, which peaked at number 36 on the Taiwan singles chart. Alongside Suns and Sands, the band The Wldlfe will also join the The Dark tour.

The full list of dates and venues for The Band Camino album tour is given below:

September 14, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met

September 15, 2023 – Washington, D.C at The Anthem

September 16, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 18, 2023 – New York City, New York at Hammerstein Ballroom

September 21, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Murat Theater

September 22, 2023 – Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena

September 24, 2023 – Grand Prairie, Texas at Texas Trust CU Theater

September 26, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Center

September 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall

September 28, 2023 – San Francisco, California at The Warfield

September 30, 2023 – Orem, Utah at UCCU Center

October 2, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom

October 4, 2023 – Omaha, Nebraska at Steelhouse Omaha

October 6, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at Arvest Bank Theater at The Midland

October 7, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armoury

October 8, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Aragon Ballroom

October 10, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at Mtelus

October 12, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada at History

October 13, 2023 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at GLC Live at 20 Monroe

October 14, 2023 – Madison, Wisconsin at The Sylvee

October 16, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at Kemba Live!

October 17, 2023 – Louisville, Kentucky at Old Forester’s Paris Town Hall

October 19, 2023 – Columbia, South Carolina at Township Auditorium

October 20, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Coca-Cola Factory

October 21, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Nashville Municipal Auditorium

In brief, about The Band Camino and their music career

The Band Camino was formed as a collaboration between Andrew Isbell, Jeffery Jordan, Graham Rowell, and Spencer Stewart, while the four were studying at the University of Memphis.

They released their debut EP, My Thoughts On You, on April 1, 2016. The EP was a minor chart breakthrough, peaking at number 93 on the United Arab Emirates album chart. The band had their first success in the domestic market with their third EP, tryhard, which was released on August 23, 2019. The EP peaked at number 54 on the iTunes album chart.

