The battle of Jason's exes: Selling Sunset season 7's Chrishell Stause vs Marie-Lou Nurk

Selling Sunset has been making headlines for its messy cast dynamics ever since its first installment. Now entering season 7, the agents are once again ready to sell multi-million-dollar properties to their clients and serve priceless drama to their audience.

While the ladies have their own interpersonal issues, they've managed to maintain their romantic lives. The owner of the O Group, Jason Oppenheim, has also been in some serious relationships thus far.

Jason Oppenheim has dated three women from the office and, as of the end of last season, was in a committed relationship with someone outside the agency – Marie-Lou Nurk. However, in May 2023, news broke that Jason and Marie-Lou had split.

Season 7 will pick up where the last one left off and Netflix just dropped a fresh clip teasing an uncomfortable, jaw-dropping altercation between Jason's exes, Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk.

Selling Sunset season 7: Jason's exes have a showdown in latest teaser

Selling Sunset season 7 is set to release on November 3 and Netflix has been dropping sneak peeks teasing expansion plans for the Oppenheim Group, new drama for the agents, and bigger, more luxurious properties. Among the many feuds set to feature this season, a recently teased one was that of Chrishell and Marie-Lou.

Jason Oppenheimer has had relationships with his agents, all of which are openly discussed on the show. First, he was romantically involved with Mary for a very long time. After her, he dated Nicole Young.

His most recent ex, according to the timeline of Selling Sunset, was Chrishell. Following his split with her, he started seeing Marie-Lou Nurk, who was not an agent.

Jason broke the news that he and Nurk had split in May 2023 after 10 months together. This was most likely after the filming of season 7, which took place in the early months of this year.

So it looks unlikely that the audience will get to witness much of their breakup this season since they were together at the time. However, Netflix dropped a teaser showing an argument between Marie-Lou and Chrishell.

Chrishell, for context, had also moved on after Jason, and is married to the musician G Flip.

In the recently released clip, Chrishell and Marie-Lou are shown having a heated conversation. It starts off with Marie-Lou ringing Jason and telling him she was with Chrishell, after which point all Jason wanted to do was get off the call.

Marie-Lou was upset that Chrishell hadn't made an active effort to befriend her. She told Jason that the reason for Chrishell's indifference was that she thought Marie-Lou was "jealous." Chrishell immediately stepped in, telling her to stop spreading a false narrative. They went about it for a while, and then Chrishell reminded her of a couple's trip they had with Jason and G.

While both the Selling Sunset cast members agreed it was a good trip, Marie-Lou stated that Chrishell wasn't initiating too much conversation with her then. Chrishell retaliated by saying:

"It's not my job to ask you questions. I'm sorry, it's not."

Disagreeing with her statement, Marie-Lou stated that G was the one who was asking her more questions than Chrishell. In doing this, Marie-Lou used the wrong pronoun for G, who goes by they/them, further angering Chrishell. Chrishell corrected her before moving on to say that, just like Marie-Lou didn't understand G, she wasn't "friends" with Chrishell either, and she wanted to keep it that way.

Chrishell stated that she didn't see the need for them to be pals since they didn't have "anything in common." By this point, Selling Sunset's Jason had asked to be let off the call multiple times but was still being made to listen to it. Marie-Lou then made a final attempt at building some sort of bond, expressing that they should be friends "for Jason."

The Selling Sunset season 7 teaser clip ended with them still at odds. Jason managed to finally disconnect the call, and Chrishell seemed done with it all.

"I feel like I'm losing brain cells, on this conversation," Chrishell told Marie-Lou.

This was just one sneak peek, but there's most certainly much more drama in store.

Selling Sunset season 7 will premiere on November 3 on Netflix.