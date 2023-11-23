The Beatles Christmas jumper: Where to buy, prices, & all you need to know

As the festive season approaches, The Beatles are adding a touch of musical cheer with the release of an official Christmas jumper inspired by their iconic Abbey Road album cover. The sweater, a collaboration between social enterprise notjust clothing, Earth Merch, and Apple Corps Ltd., captures the spirit of the season with a festive twist on a classic image.

The jumper features the Fab Four donning vibrant red Santa hats as they traverse the famed pedestrian crossing from the Abbey Road album cover. A winter wonderland backdrop surrounds the band in a snowscape scene adorned with traditional Fair Isle Christmas motifs. The subtle and stylish grey knit is complemented by red sleeves and hems, adding a festive touch to the overall design.

The ethically made jumper is not only a stylish addition to holiday wardrobes but also a tribute to The Beatles' enduring legacy. The release coincides with the launch of The Beatles' Number One hit, Now And Then.

In a press release, the collaborators emphasized the ethical aspects of the jumper's production. The garment supports local businesses, adheres to vegan-friendly principles, and is designed to withstand the test of time, becoming a cherished keepsake for fans looking to commemorate this significant occasion.

Mike Harding, the founder of notjust clothing, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating,

"The Beatles have left an indelible mark on the music industry and culture of not just this country, but also the world. It’s an honour for us to pay homage to their legacy through our knitwear. This partnership is a celebration of their music, our craftsmanship, and the spirit of Christmas."

How much are The Beatles Christmas Jumpers, and where to buy them?

Notjust Clothing and Earth Merch, known for their expertise in Christmas jumpers and commitment to social enterprise, have collaborated with Apple Corps Ltd. to introduce a new ethically crafted sweater. This release coincides with the launch of the band's chart-topping hit, Now And Then. The jumper, priced at £44.99, is currently accessible for purchase.

For those interested in official Beatles merchandise, an alternative option is available on Amazon UK. Among their offerings is a unisex knitted Christmas jumper, priced at £39.99.

The Beatles was a British band that formed in 1960 and disbanded in 1970

The Beatles band, formed in Liverpool in 1960, became a global musical phenomenon and cultural icon. Comprising John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, the band's early years saw them conquer the British music scene. Their groundbreaking 1964 appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show catapulted them to international stardom, sparking the British Invasion in the United States.

The band's innovative sound and songwriting prowess evolved with each album, from the pop brilliance of A Hard Day's Night to the experimental landscapes of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. Their influence extended beyond music, encompassing fashion, art, and social change.

However, internal tensions led to their breakup in 1970. Despite this, their legacy endures, The Beatles officially disbanded on April 10, 1970, when Paul McCartney released a solo album titled McCartney, accompanied by a press release announcing his departure from the band. This moment marked the end of one of the most iconic and influential musical groups in history.

With the help of advancements in AI, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were able to complete the track for Now and Then. The latest and last song by The Beatles is available for fans to listen and sing a long to decades after the demise of John Lennon and George Harrison.

Fans can tune into the final song of the beloved group while cozy in the Abbey Road themed Christmas Jumper.