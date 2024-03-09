The Beautiful Game 2024 trailer breakdown- 4 major takeaways

The Beautiful Game is scheduled to premiere in select cinemas on March 22, followed by its release on Netflix on March 29. The film explores the lives of homeless football players from England who seize the opportunity to compete in the Homeless World Cup in Italy, which provides a stage for the best homeless athletes in the world.

Inspired by real events, the story centers around Vinny Walker, a homeless footballer, as he navigates through the world championship with the help of his dedicated coach, Mal.

According to Netflix's official description,

"This is a story of second chances, where homeless individuals from across the globe find hope and competition on the field."

4 major takeaways from The Beautiful Game trailer

1) A second chance for Vinny Walker

The trailer of the Netflix movie makes it clear that Vinny is at the heart of The Beautiful Game. It opens with coach Mal remembering how good Vinny was as a footballer when he was a child, saying, "Vinny was a pro."

Vinny Walker from The Beautiful Game (Image via Netflix)

Talking about the state Mal found him in, he says, "He's been living in his car for months, he's lost." In another scene in the trailer, the coach asks him to come to Rome, which he refuses at first.

He ends up going to Rome, exposing himself to a life-changing experience. The competition not only presents an opportunity for a brighter future but also serves as a change, shaping him as a person, which is aptly depicted in the trailer.

2) Vinny builds camaraderie the hard way

The trailer depicts Vinny facing issues with his teammates, which are later seen resolving, making his team stronger than ever. After he asks a teammate, "You get the ball, and pass to me," the teammate responds aggressively, saying, "Thinking you're better than us just cause you can kick a ball."

Vinny and his teammates from The Beautiful Game (Image via Netflix)

Vinny fights back, saying, "I'm not better than you is that what you're saying?" which is cut by the coach's mindful advice to Vinny. He says, "Everyone has a reason for being here, and every player has a story to tell."

Vinny goes through a transformation after everyone around him coaxes him into being his best version. The trailer shows him having a sit down with the teammate he fought with, resolving their issues, and then playing with him.

3) Coach's importance in uplifting talent

Coach Mal's persistence with Vinny and the other players is another major plot point in the movie. The coach is seen referring to his players as "England's best homeless players," showing his empowering energy, especially crucial for homeless individuals. Bringing Vinny up with encouraging words, the coach is further seen saying, "You were terrific. You still are."

Coach Mal from The Beautiful Game (Image via Netflix)

The trailer also includes a clip from another lady coach at the Italian World Cup saying, "You represent the potential that the sport has to build a better world," in a perfect pep talk.

Additionally, a nun is shown cheering for them as they play and comes off as their spiritual coach when she says, "Nobody can save themselves. We save each other." Vinny is struck deeply by her words, denoting a shift in his character, which eventually helps him be better at his game.

4) Players from all over the world come together in Rome

Even though coach Mal informs the players about the international nature of the competition in Rome, its revelation comes as a shocker not only to the players but also to the viewers. The streets of Rome are decorated with World Cup themes as thousands of players from around the world flock to it.

Team England from The Beautiful Game (Image via Netflix)

They all come there not only with the hopes of winning but also with the hopes of getting a second chance on their lives. Coach Mal says, "This competition brings us all together, a second chance to be a part of the team." Seeing so many homeless players from around the world coming together for a common cause is sure to make The Beautiful Game a source of motivation for viewers.

The Beautiful Game will feature accomplished actors such as Bill Nighy, Michael Ward, and Callum Scott Howells.