6 best Bill Nighy movies that everyone should watch

Bill Nighy, 74, is one of the most respected actors in Hollywood. Despite beginning his acting career on stage, the English actor has been in a number of well-known films and television series.

Bill Nighy is a witty and charming actor who has demonstrated his abilities in a range of captivating and challenging roles in several genres. It follows that the gifted actor's numerous nominations and honors for his work are not shocking.

The latest movie starring Bill Nighy is Role Play. Set to release on Prime Video on January 12, 2024, it also stars Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo, and Connie Nielsen.

Cuoco plays the character of Emma who leads a secret life. She is an assassin for hire. However, things get complicated when her boss, Bob Kellerman, played by Bill Nighy reveals her secrets.

From the trailer, it seems like the movie will offer plenty of action and humor to keep the audience entertained. While cinephiles wait for the upcoming movie to release, they can indulge in other movies starring Bill Nighy that showcase the actor's ability to carry the narrative and capture the viewer's attention.

Their Finest, Living, and 4 other Bill Nighy movies that showcase his impressive screen presence

1) The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011)

Directed by John Madden, the movie is an adaptation of Deborah Moggach's novel These Foolish Things. In addition to Bill Nighy, it stars Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Dev Patel, and more.

The story focuses on a group of British pensioners from different walks of life. They decide to move to a retirement hotel in India. The new environment and diverse culture encourage them to do some much-needed self-reflection. Emotional and heartwarming, this movie reminds viewers that opening oneself to new experiences can lead to unforgettable memories and life-changing connections.

2) Their Finest (2016)

This Bill Nighy movie will appeal to cinephiles who are interested in war movies. Directed by Lone Scherfig, it is set around the start of the London Blitz. The British government hopes to boost the morale of the general population by making an inspirational movie on the Dunkirk evacuation.

Nighy plays the role of Ambrose Hilliard, an aging hero. Initially, he didn't want to be in the movie because he didn't think much of the role he was offered. However, he succumbs when his new agent takes charge.

Well-written and executed, the movie infuses humor without taking away from the severity of the war. The screenplay also shines in terms of character development. It is a treat to see the characters grow as people and professionals as a result of their experiences and interactions.

3) The Limehouse Golem (2016)

Bill Nighy plays the role of Inspector John Kildare in this movie directed by Juan Carlos Medina. He investigates a series of murders in Victorian London. When Elizabeth Cree, played by Olivia Cooke, is accused of being the murderer, Kildare feels like something is amiss. He rushes against time to uncover the truth before she is hanged.

Dark and intriguing, this well-made mystery keeps the viewers guessing. Nighy does a great job playing the intelligent and perceptive inspector who would do anything to prevent more bloodshed.

4) Sometimes Always Never (2018)

In this Carl Hunter-directed film, Bill Nighy plays Alan, the tailor. Although he looks stylish and put together out the outside, he is anything but. He has spent years searching for his missing son. And, his relationship with his younger son leaves much to be desired. The story focuses on Alan's attempt to reunite with his family.

Nighy does a great job portraying the quirky lead character. He also lends depth to the character, so that viewers can feel more connected to the narrative.

5) Hope Gap (2019)

This emotional Bill Nighy movie, directed by William Nicholson, is an adaptation of the play, The Retreat from Moscow. Nighy plays Edward who is married to Grace portrayed by Annette Bening. Grace thinks her marriage is good, but her world crashes down when Edward reveals he is leaving her.

The movie explores many different aspects of contemporary relationships like compatibility, choices, and more. Both Nighy and Bening deliver captivating performances that resonate with the viewer.

6) Living (2022)

Many cinephiles consider this as one of Nighy's most iconic roles. In this movie, directed by Oliver Hermanus, Nighy plays Rodney Williams, a bureaucrat who doesn't have much going on for him besides work, which is dull and monotonous. When he is diagnosed with an illness, he is forced to rethink his priorities and search for the purpose of his life.

Kazuo Ishiguro's screenplay adapted from Ikiru (1952) is thought-provoking and touching. Nighy carries the narrative with such flair and charismatic presence that it is hard for the viewer to look away.

Before watching the upcoming movie Role Play, Bill Nighy fans should check out these note-worthy titles that showcase the actor's ability to switch from eccentric to insightful and mysterious to relatable with effortless grace.