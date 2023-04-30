The Blacklist season 10 episode 10 release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

The 10th episode of NBC's The Blacklist season 10 is all set to air on the channel on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The series is currently in its final season and the plot is getting more intense and complicated with every episode as it promises to deliver a thrilling finale to what's been an extremely entertaining and fascinating character study.

The storyline begins with a criminal named Red, who surrends to the FBI, volunteering to help them under a very strange condition that he'd only work with an agent in the department with whom he doesn't seem to have any connection.

The first season of the series premiered way back in 2013 and has since then garnered positive reviews from viewers and critics.

NBC's The Blacklist season 10 episode 10 focuses on a shocking prison shootout

NBC is yet to release the official promo for The Blacklist season 10 episode 10. Based on a synopsis shared by Rotten Tomatoes, things take a chaotic turn after a prisoner starts shooting abruptly, following which the task force sets out to delve deep into the incident and comes across a mysterious smuggler named The Postman.

Meanwhile, Cooper looks back on his connections with the suspect. A short description of the episode by Rotten Tomatoes reads:

''After an inmate opens fire at a high-security prison, the task force investigates a contraband smuggler known as The Postman; Cooper revisits his past ties to the suspect.''

Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to the upcoming episode are known at this point. The previous episode, titled The Troll Farmer, Pt. 3, depicted the task force desperately trying their best to get back a stolen government asset.

Things took an interesting turn after Red came up with a brilliant plan to nab the culprits.

As the show heads towards its much-anticipated ending, fans can expect more intense drama and action to unfold in the remaining few episodes.

What is The Blacklist about? Plot, cast, and more details explored

The high-voltage action crime drama follows a criminal named Raymond "Red" Reddington, who turns himself in, following which he agrees to work with the FBI to help them track down several wanted criminals but on the condition that he'd only talk to an agent named Elizabeth Keen.

Rotten Tomatoes' short description of The Blacklist reads:

''For decades, ex-government agent Raymond "Red" Reddington has been one of the globe's most wanted fugitives. But then he agreed to work with the FBI to catch his "blacklist" of mobsters, spies and international terrorists -- on the condition that he must work with profiler Elizabeth Keen."

It continues:

"Red's true intentions -- choosing Liz, a woman with whom he seemingly has no connection -- are unclear. Does Liz have secrets of her own? Red promises to teach Liz to think like a criminal "to see the bigger picture," whether she wants to or not.''

James Spader shines in the role of Red as he perfectly captures his character's enigmatic aura with absolute ease. The rest of the supporting cast includes other prominent actors like Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, and many more.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of The Blacklist season 10 on NBC on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

