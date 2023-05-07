The Blacklist season 10 episode 11 release date, air time, plot, and more 

The 11th episode of The Blacklist season 10 is expected to premiere on NBC on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). As protagonist Red's life continues to become more interesting and intense, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the next episode as the show is almost halfway through its final season.

The series follows the life of Red, who, in the beginning, surrenders to the FBI and volunteers to help them nab several criminals on the strange and mysterious condition that he'll only talk to an agent named Elizabeth Keen. The show is helmed by prominent writer and producer Jon Bokenkamp.

NBC's The Blacklist season 10 episode 11 will depict Ressler and Dembe trying to stop Red from being taken hostage

NBC has not yet released the official promo for The Blacklist season 10 episode 11, but viewers can expect a number of key events to unfold in the new episode. Titled The Man in the Hat, the upcoming episode will depict how Ressler and Dembe set out to take action after realizing Red might be taken hostage during a robbery in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, Siya looks to delve deep into her mother's mysterious and tumultuous past. A short synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''When Red is identified as a possible hostage during a deli robbery in Philadelphia, Dembe and Ressler take action; back in D.C., Senator Panabaker evaluates the task force's dealings with Red while Siya digs deeper into her mother's past.''

Apart from that, more details pertaining to the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled The Postman, focused on the titular character whom the task force began to investigate following a tragic shooting at a prison.

Another interesting aspect that the episode focused on was Cooper's connection with the culprit. As fans have been eagerly looking forward to how Red's story will conclude, it'll be interesting to see how things pan out in the second half of the gripping final season.

In brief, about The Blacklist plot and cast

Similar to FX's iconic spy drama Homeland in terms of the plot, The Blacklist begins with a mysterious criminal surrendering to the authorities, volunteering to help them track down various criminals. The story then ventures into numerous territories with several sub-plots and new characters. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of the crime thriller series:

''For decades, ex-government agent Raymond "Red" Reddington has been one of the globe's most wanted fugitives. But then he agreed to work with the FBI to catch his "blacklist" of mobsters, spies and international terrorists -- on the condition that he must work with profiler Elizabeth Keen.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Red's true intentions -- choosing Liz, a woman with whom he seemingly has no connection -- are unclear. Does Liz have secrets of her own? Red promises to teach Liz to think like a criminal "to see the bigger picture," whether she wants to or not.''

James Spader leads the cast as Red, with Hisham Tawfiq, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, and many others playing significant supporting roles.

You can watch the latest episode of The Blacklist season 10 on NBC on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

