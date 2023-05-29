The Blacklist season 10 episode 14 recap: Why did Gemma kidnap May? 

We are drawing closer to the season finale of The Blacklist, but the thrill of the show is showing no sign of stopping. The Blacklist follows Raymond "Red" Reddington, an ex-US Naval Intelligence officer/fugitive who voluntarily surrenders to the authorities after years of staying underground.

Episode 14 of The Blacklist season 10 saw the team working on a series of cases related to dowry. A woman named Gemma had kidnapped a young Asian woman named May and demanded her husband Ang for the dowry. Titled The Nowhere Bride, episode 14 was directed by Bethany Rooney and written by Cristina Boada. The episode was released on NBC on May 28, 2023.

The Blacklist season 10 episode 14 recap: Was Gemma a victim of dowry herself?

The episode began with a woman working in a meal kitchen. She received a call from her husband, who told her he was preparing dinner for the couple. She picked up a bottle of wine and went home, but when she arrived, she noticed that her home was thrashed and her husband was missing.

The story then got back to the show's main characters. Siya showed up at Red's place, but Red informed her he was going to attend a meeting. He even told her to catch up with Meera if she wanted to. Meanwhile, Charlene and Halrod were having breakfast when the former told Harold about Duni's husband. Harold mentioned to Charlene the position the Task Force was in.

Duni's husband was involved in a case of dowry. Cooper took this case to the Task Force, and the team began investigating. Duni revealed to Dembe and Ressler that her parents had paid his husband, Okello, a dowry. A woman called Okello, and it is revealed that this woman and Okello had been working together on a con (Okello and Duni were the couple shown at the start of the episode).

A new case involving a young Asian woman and her husband also entered the equation. Siya visited Kathleen Sutton and inquired about Meera. Kathleen asked her to talk to Nigel's supervisor. The young Asian woman got married, but it is revealed that Okello was actually a con man. Ressler and Dembe tracked him down and arrested him.

The Asian couple, Ang and May, stumbled upon a stressful situation. Ang passed on the con because he loved May, but May got kidnapped by his boss, Gemma. She demanded Ang for the dowry in exchange for May's life. Gemma's operation got exposed by the task force.

She was soon arrested, but she revealed that she herself was a victim of dowry con. The team then discovered some of the stolen dowries and returned them to the victims.

The Blacklist cast and synopsis

Created by Jon Bokenkamp, The Blacklist has been on the air since 2013. While the storylines from seasons 1 to 8 are connected, seasons 9 and 10 have different plots.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads:

"For decades, ex-government agent Raymond "Red" Reddington has been one of the globe's most wanted fugitives. But then he agreed to work with the FBI to catch his "blacklist" of mobsters, spies and international terrorists -- on the condition that he must work with profiler Elizabeth Keen.

It further states,

"Red's true intentions -- choosing Liz, a woman with whom he seemingly has no connection -- are unclear. Does Liz have secrets of her own? Red promises to teach Liz to think like a criminal "to see the bigger picture," whether she wants to or not."

The Blacklist stars James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington, Megan Boone as Elizabeth "Liz" Keen, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Ryan Eggold as Tom Keen, Parminder Nagra as Meera Malik, Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai, Mozhan Marnò as Samar Navabi, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, Laura Sohn as Alina Park, and Anya Banerjee as Siya Malik.

Poll : 0 votes