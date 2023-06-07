The Blacklist season 10 episode 17 release date, air time, plot, and more

The 17th episode of The Blacklist season 10 is expected to air on NBC on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The highly engaging action drama series continues to entertain viewers, thanks to its intense and gripping storyline. The series is now inching closer towards its conclusion and the upcoming weeks are expected to be full of shocking plot-twists and drama.

The show features James Spader as a criminal who surrenders to the FBI on the condition that he'd help them track down other notorious criminals in exchange for immunity from prosecution. The series is helmed by Jon Bokenkamp.

The Blacklist season 10 episode 17 will focus on a group of fraudulent organizations

NBC is yet to release a promo for The Blacklist season 10 episode 17, but fans can expect the upcoming episode to unpack a lot of pivotal events that could alter the course of the storyline.

The new episode will focus on the task force's encounter with a group of companies involved in importing and exporting banned items across the globe. Meanwhile, Hudson's investigation gets more complicated after he seeks help from the FBI.

Here's Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode:

''The task force encounters a ring of fraudulent companies shipping contraband around the world; Congressman Hudson's investigation escalates when he recruits help from within the FBI.''

Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to the new episode are known at this point. The previous episodes, titled The Hat Trick and Blair Foster, depicted the task force working on three highly complicated cases provided to them by Red. Elsewhere, a corrupt lawyer seemed to be involved in several cover-ups. Red then set out to help the task force delve deep into her work.

With just a few more episodes left this season, it'll be fascinating to watch how the plot unfolds as the makers look to provide a satisfactory conclusion to the story.

More details about The Blacklist plot and cast

The Blacklist focuses on a mysterious criminal named Red, who decides to help the FBI track down several other criminals in exchange for a deal that provides him immunity from prosecution.

Here's a short synopsis of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''For decades, ex-government agent Raymond "Red" Reddington has been one of the globe's most wanted fugitives. But then he agreed to work with the FBI to catch his "blacklist" of mobsters, spies and international terrorists -- on the condition that he must work with profiler Elizabeth Keen.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Red's true intentions -- choosing Liz, a woman with whom he seemingly has no connection -- are unclear. Does Liz have secrets of her own? Red promises to teach Liz to think like a criminal "to see the bigger picture," whether she wants to or not.''

James Spader has been brilliant throughout the series, portraying his character's enigmatic aura with stunning ease. Other supporting cast members include Harry Lennix, Diego Klattenhoff, and many more.

Viewers can watch The Blacklist season 10 episode 17 on NBC on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

