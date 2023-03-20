The Blacklist season 10 episode 4 recap: Did The Hyena manage to escape?

The Blacklist's episode 4 saw the Hyena being killed by Cordelia, who was initially working alongside the blacklister.

With the show airing its final season, every episode of the ongoing season has been packed with riveting storylines and spectacular acting. The hunt for the blacklisters continues, and Raymond is at his very best.

The episode, titled The Hyena, was written and directed by Daniel Cerone and John Terlesky, respectively. It aired on NBC on Sunday, March 19, 2023. It was also the 200th episode of the coveted series.

The Blacklist season 10 episode 4 recap: Did The Hyena kill Kendall?

The episode opens with a man getting attacked in a men's bathroom by someone who wants to extract some important information from him. The assailant was apparently the executor of a will. When the man getting attacked says he is not aware of anything, he gets murdered.

Meanwhile, Harold woke up at home and found Raymond making breakfast. He introduced Harold to the next blacklister named The Hyena, a blacklister who used to track down lost fortunes from dead people and take ownership of them. Harold was upset that Raymond helped Robert break out of prison and promised that they would arrest the fugitive soon.

Harold introduced the team to the blacklister and named potential targets. The team was tasked with keeping the daughters of a dead multimillionaire safe. One of the daughters, Kendall, revealed to Ressler and Dembe that their father liquidated his assets but they could be accessed if his daughters worked together. The entire money is found in a crypto wallet.

Raymond revealed that he helped Robert escape from prison to get a job. Both try to figure out the clues to the fortune. Kendall rejected the FBI's security detail, which proved to be a huge mistake. Minutes later, The Hyena located her and killed Kendall in such a manner that it looked like a suicide. Dembe and Ressler located Kendall's first sister, Alex, who even seemed anxious and paranoid. Even she rejected the FBI's help.

Siya got in touch with the third daughter, Cordelia, and convinced her to return to the USA so that they could assign a protective detail to her. Raymond and Robert find a series of clues, and they go on a hunt to solve them and find the missing wealth. Meanwhile, Raymond and Tadashi figured out Alex's location, and they plan for her to open up to them.

They decided to exploit her using her conspiracy theory persona. Dembe and Ressler spotted Raymond and Robert walking into her building. The Hyena also spotted them and called Cordelia. We learned that the blacklister and the daughter have been working together. She even drugged the FBI agents who were on the lookout for her.

The Hyena then brought Alex to Cordelia, who revealed that she had been working to access the fortune but needed all three clues attached to the three sisters. Cordelia killed the Hyena and hunted for the last clue. However, Raymond found her in time and solved the crime, gaining access to the money. The fortune is divided, and some of the money is given to Alex.

Raymond requested that the taskforce not arrest Robert because he needed him. An associate of Wujing found the latter and informed him of Raymond's secret.

Episode 5 of The Blacklist season 10 is expected to premiere on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

