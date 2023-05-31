The Blacklist season 10 episodes 15 and 16 release date, air time, and more

The 15th and 16th episodes of The Blacklist season 10 are reportedly expected to premiere on NBC on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). Earlier, new episodes of the show were released on Sundays, but in June, it's set to move to Thursday nights.

The ongoing final season of the show has a lot more drama left to be unpacked before its conclusion and it continues to garner strong viewership. The show stars James Spader in the lead role, along with various others portraying pivotal supporting characters.

The Blacklist season 10 episodes 15 and 16 will continue to focus on Red assisting the task force

As usual, NBC hasn't yet released an official promo for The Blacklist season 10 episodes 15 and 16, but based on a RottenTomatoes description, viewers can expect the upcoming episode to focus on the task force's bid to impress the congressman, for which Red gives them three deeply complicated cases.

Red also helps the team investigate a corrupt attorney who seems to be involved in a series of cover-ups. Here's a short synopsis of the 15th episode of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''In an effort to prove their worth to Congressman Hudson, Red provides the task force with three criminal cases that are deeper than they appear; Ressler helps a friend make amends.''

The synopsis of the 16th episode reads:

''When a corrupt lawyer is linked to a string of corporate cover-ups, Red helps the team investigate her operation; Sen. Panabaker and Cooper await a judge's decision on the fate of the task force.''

Apart from that, more details about the new episodes are currently being kept under tight wraps by the makers. The previous episode, titled The Nowhere Bride, focused on the team trying to investigate the shocking and mysterious disappearance of a newlywed person. Meanwhile, Red offered his assistance to a notorious criminal.

The Blacklist continues to enthrall viewers with its gripping storyline and performances by the cast. It'll be interesting to watch what would happen to Red at the end of the show as the story is inching closer to its much-anticipated conclusion.

More about The Blacklist plot and cast

The crime thriller series centers around a mysterious criminal named Red, who voluntarily surrenders to the FBI and offers to help them track down various other criminals in exchange for immunity from persecution.

However, he also has a strange condition: he'd only communicate with a seemingly unrelated FBI agent named Elizabeth Keen. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of the series:

''For decades, ex-government agent Raymond "Red" Reddington has been one of the globe's most wanted fugitives. But then he agreed to work with the FBI to catch his "blacklist" of mobsters, spies and international terrorists -- on the condition that he must work with profiler Elizabeth Keen.''

The synopsis further states:

''Red's true intentions -- choosing Liz, a woman with whom he seemingly has no connection -- are unclear. Does Liz have secrets of her own? Red promises to teach Liz to think like a criminal "to see the bigger picture," whether she wants to or not.''

Apart from James Spader, who portrays the character of Red, in the lead role, the show also features Hisham Tawfiq, Harry Lennix, and many others in supporting roles.

Don't miss The Blacklist season 10 episodes 15 and 16 on NBC on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

