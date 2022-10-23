The BMF Documentary: Where are Detroit brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory now?

The new Starz documentary, titled The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast, focuses on the lives of the Flenory brothers, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who formed the notorious Black Mafia Family in Detroit back in the 80s.

The brothers were involved in drug trafficking and money laundering for many years throughout the US. After their arrest and conviction in 2008, Terry Flenory was released on May 5, 2020, from prison citing health issues and will continue to serve his 30-year sentence from home. Demetrius had also appealed for compassionate release but was denied by the court.

The BMF Documentary: Flenory brothers' trial, conviction, and current whereabouts

Demetrius and Terry were arrested by the DEA in 2005, and in 2007, they both pleaded guilty to running a criminal enterprise, following which they were handed a 30-year prison sentence.

During the pandemic, Terry Flenory received a compassionate release due to his health issues and was released from prison on May 5, 2020. This was also done after the Federal Bureau of Prison made efforts to get some prisoners released so that the spread of COVID infections can be curbed. He is currently believed to be serving his sentence in home confinement.

Demetrius had also reportedly filed for compassionate release, but was denied by the court as the judge mentioned that his prison records reveal that he continued to indulge in drug use and promoted himself as a gangster during his time in prison.

However, in June 2021, a federal judge reduced Demetrius' prison sentence. He is now expected to be released from prison in 2029. He is currently reportedly serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, Sheridan.

A brief look at the Flenory brothers' journey over the years

The Flenory brothers reportedly started selling drugs when they were teenagers in high school in Detroit. In the 80s, they established the Black Mafia Family, and soon, it became one of the biggest cocaine empires in the US. The group allegedly also had direct connections with some of the Mexican drug cartels.

In early 2000s, Demetrius formed a hip hop label called BMF Entertainment as the group established their careers in the music business. They were often in the headlines and were famous in hip hop circles, thanks to their flamboyant lifestyles and personalities.

The upcoming documentary, titled The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast, is expected to offer a deeper look into the brothers' lives, their motives, and BMF's notorious criminal activities throughout the 80s until their arrests during the mid-late 2000s. The synopsis of the eight-part docuseries, as per STARZ' official YouTube channel, reads:

''BMF: Blowing Money Fast'' is a docuseries about the Black Mafia Family, who built one of the largest American cocaine empires.''

The BMF Documentary is helmed by showrunner Shan Nicholson, who, along with Chris Frierson, also serves as one of its directors. The series is executive-produced by legendary hip hop star 50 Cent.

You can watch The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast on Starz on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

