The Book of Clarence: All shooting locations explored

The Book of Clarence is a comedy-drama movie by writer and director Jeymes Samuel. It is produced by Jeymes Samuel, Jay-Z, James Lassiter, and Tendo Nagenda.

The movie stars LaKeith Stanfield as Clarence, a character who will go to extreme lengths to earn money and fame. However, as the movie proceeds, the character manages to redeem himself.

Other actors in the movie include Omar Sy who plays Barabbas, RJ Cyler who plays Elijah, Anna Diop who plays Varinia, and David Oyelowo who plays John the Baptist. Nicholas Pinnock plays Jesus and Benedict Cumberbatch appears in a surprising role as Benjamin.

The backdrop of the movie is based in Jerusalem and is set in 33 AD, which corresponds to Jesus's emergence as the Messiah. While most parts of the movie are shot in Italy, with some parts being shot in Jerusalem.

Where was The Book of Clarence filmed?

Although a comedy, The Book of Clarence is also a period drama. Therefore, to do justice to the same, the makers of the movie shot the film in locations that appear similar to the places the movie is set in. The story of the movie unravels in Jerusalem, which is why parts of it have been shot there. However, most of the movie's parts have been shot in Matera, a city in Italy.

Matera, Italy

Major portions of The Book of Clarence were shot in Matera, Italy (Image via Unsplash/Luca Micheli)

Most parts of The Book of Clarence were shot in Matera, a city in Italy. The place serves as a picturesque backdrop against which the story of the movie unravels. Matera has been a place of interest among filmmakers for ages owing to its topography.

The place as it appears now is very similar to Jerusalem, the birthplace of Jesus Christ. Therefore, in movies set in the biblical period, Matera has always been used to depict Jerusalem. The place has been utilized as a prime location for filming movies such as Mary Magdalene, King David, Wonder Woman, and No Time to Die.

The place owes its popularity to its topography, which comprises several cave-like dwellings. The Sassi di Matera, two districts of Matera is the primal shooting location for all movies and shows shot in the region. The place is famous for its ancient cave dwellings, which have remained untouched since the Paleolithic period.

Another reason why Matera is favoured by the makers of biblical dramas is because till now, the city has been able to keep its heritage intact. This is exemplified by the several churches and monasteries that have remained untouched all these years. Other places of interest in the region have also not undergone much drastic change.

Jerusalem, Israel

Some parts of The Book of Clarence were shot in Jerusalem, Israel (Image via Unsplash/Toa Heftiba)

Parts of The Book of Clarence were also shot in Jerusalem, the place where the story of the movie is set. Doing so added more authenticity to the narrative of the story. This is because some primal locations in the city served as important plot points in the movie, something that could not have been done away with.

Jerusalem is an ancient city in West Asia. It is situated on a plateau in the Judaean Mountains, between the Mediterranean and the Dead Sea. It is also considered to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, the Redeemer.

Some movies that were shot in Jerusalem include Exodus, Kingdom of Heaven, Jesus of Nazareth, and Ben-Hur.

The Book of Clarence was released in the United States on January 12, 2024. Besides this, the movie is also available for rent and purchase on Amazon Prime.

