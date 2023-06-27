The Boys season 4: Who does Simon Pegg play in Prime Video's superhero series?

The Boys season 4 is set to bring back Simon Pegg, who plays the role of Hugh Campbell Sr., Hughie Campbell's father. Pegg, known for his appearance in movies like Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, recently shared some exciting insights about his return to the Prime Video series.

In an interview with Collider, Simon Pegg expressed his enthusiasm, assuring fans that the upcoming season will be even crazier than before. Pegg's association with The Boys traces back to the original comic series created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson in 2006, where his likeness inspired the character of Hughie Campbell.

While Hughie is portrayed by Jack Quaid in the TV adaptation, Pegg was cast as Hughie's father. He has reprised this recurring role since the show's first season, with his last appearance being a brief video call with his son in season 3.

Simon Pegg to appear in four episodes of The Boys season 4

Simon Pegg, known for his role as Hugh Campbell Sr., spoke enthusiastically to Collider about the show's future during the red carpet premiere of Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

In The Boys season 4, Pegg will have a more prominent presence as the father of Hughie Campbell, featuring in approximately four episodes. Reflecting on his experience, the actor expressed his joy about returning to the show and spoke about the incredible crew and the "sick" nature of the series.

The expansion of Pegg's role in the upcoming season coincides with the introduction of Hughie's mother, played by Rosemarie DeWitt, indicating a family reunion in the present timeline. The dynamics within the Campbell family are expected to be explored in season 4, offering new layers of emotional depth and conflict.

The Boys, both the comic and the TV series, offers a unique take on the superhero genre. It presents superheroes more as spoiled celebrities rather than selfless saviors, with the corporation Vought International enabling their dangerous behavior.

Simon Pegg's appearance in The Boys season 4 is highly anticipated, especially considering his character's increased screen time.

More about The Boys season 4

While the exact release date of The Boys season 4 is yet to be announced, filming for the new installment concluded in April 2023. Fans hope that the new season will premiere sometime in late 2023 or early 2024, depending on post-production and scheduling.

However, fans can look forward to the college-themed spinoff, Gen V, which is set to premiere in Fall 2023.

Those awaiting the release of season 4 can also dive into the existing three seasons of The Boys, which are available for streaming on Prime Video. They can also enjoy the animated spinoff, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, which offers further exploration of the show's universe.

Alongside Simon Pegg and DeWitt, the cast of the new season of The Boys will include Karl Urban, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Antony Starr, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, and more. With new stars joining the show, including Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Valorie Curry, Susan Heyward, and Rosemarie Dewitt, fans can expect an action-packed continuation of the series.

