THE BOYZ 2024 ‘Zeneration II’ world tour: Dates, locations, & all we know so far

THE BOYZ 2024 ‘Zeneration II’ world tour is scheduled to be held from July 12, 2024, to September 15, 2024, in cities across Asia, North America, and Europe. More dates will be announced in the near future, alongside actual venue information and other details.

The tour currently has concerts scheduled in cities such as Seoul, New York, Paris, and Jakarta, among others. THE BOYZ announced the new tour via a post on their official X (formerly Twitter) page on April 7, 2024.

Expand Tweet

Presale and ticket information for the tour has not been released as of the writing of this article. These details are likely to be announced soon alongside the aforementioned actual venue information and additional dates.

THE BOYZ 2024 ‘Zeneration II’ world tour dates and cities

The BOYZ started the year with the last show of their second world tour, Zeneration, at the Pia Arena MM in Yokohama, Japan on February 4, 2024.

Now the band has announced their third world tour and a follow-up to the previous tour in the form of Zeneration II. The current list of dates and cities for the THE BOYZ 2024 ‘Zeneration II’ world tour is given below:

July 12, 2024 - Seoul, South Korea, at TBA

July 14, 2024 - Seoul, South Korea, at TBA

July 19, 2024 - New York City, New York, at TBA

July 21, 2024 - Atlanta, Georgia, at TBA

July 23, 2024 - Dallas, Texas, at TBA

July 25, 2024 - Los Angeles, California, at TBA

July 29, 2024 - San Jose, California, at TBA

August 17, 2024 - Bangkok, Thailand, at TBA

August 18, 2024 - Bangkok, Thailand, at TBA

August 24, 2024 - Jakarta, Indonesia, at TBA

August 25, 2024 - Manilla, Phillippines, at TBA

August 31, 2024 - Macau, People's Republic of China, at TBA

September 7, 2024 - Kuala Lampur, Malaysia, at TBA

September 13, 2024 - Paris, France, at TBA

September 15, 2024 - London, UK, at TBA

THE BOYZ started their career with the EP, The First, which was released on December 6, 2017. This was followed by three other EPs, The Start, The Only, and Dreamlike, respectively.

Of these first four EPs, the third EP, The Only, remains the band's most popular from that time, with over a hundred thousand records sold in the domestic market and a peak chart position within the top ten on the Korean album chart.

THE BOYZ released their first studio album, Reveal, on February 10, 2020. The album remains one of their most popular records to date, with a sales record similar to the EP The Only. The band then several more EPs, before releasing their second Japanese language record and first full-length album, Breaking Dawn, on March 17, 2021.

The album was followed by the band's work on the soundtrack of the webtoon adaption of the light novel Solo Levelling by Chugong. The action fantasy novel was adapted into a webtoon by KakaoPage, with English licensing by Yen Press, and the band provided one of the songs in the soundtrack album.

After their detour with the soundtrack work, the band returned with their platinum-certified second studio album, Phantasy, releasing the three halves of the album on August 7, 2023, November 20, 2023, and March 18, 2024, respectively.

Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with USA Today on November 30, 2023, THE BOYZ elaborated on the thematics of the album, stating:

"TThis album is a more upgraded 'dark fantasy' of The Boyz. Kevin: We were able to show more concepts, and we wanted to show our limitless concept ability. We decided on the theme of 'fantasy,' which can represent many meanings, colors and genres within one word"

Band member New continued:

"I think we're going to be able to show a lot of different sides of us with this second album, and I want you to think of the second album as a compilation of The Boyz. It's a compilation of what we've shown and what we haven't shown"

Phantasy, the band's second studio album, peaked at 2 for the first half of the album, Pt. 1: Christmas in August. The second and third halves, Pt. 2: Sixth Sense and Pt. 3: Love Letter, peaked as a chart-topper on the Korean album chart.