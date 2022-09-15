"I just took it as a huge insult" - Alyssa Lopez shocked as Domenick nominated her in The Challenge: USA finale

The Challenge: USA returned for a two-hour finale on Wednesday, September 14 2022 on CBS. Just before the final challenge, the reality competition series had another elimination challenge.

After losing in the previous challenge, Angela was sent to the arena to battle against Alyssa in one of the most brutal elimination challenges. Although Alyssa didn't lose the challenge, she still found herself facing elimination after she was nominated against her ally.

Since Sarah, Tyson and Domenic won the elimination challenge, they had the advantage of choosing who would go against Angela.

Although Angela had spoken to them and requested not to be put up against Alyssa or Desi, Sarah was adamant about nominating Alyssa. Meanwhile, Tyson, voted for Cayla to go against Angela. With the final vote, Domenick decided to side with Sarah and nominated Alyssa for the elimination.

While Domenick was happy with his choice, Alyssa clearly wasn't and said that she was "shocked and took it as a huge insult" when Domenick nominated her. Additionally, Angela too was upset about battling Alyssa at Pole Wrestle.

Despite not wanting to battle her, Angela destroyed Alyssa in two short rounds and moved to the finale. This led to Alyssa being eliminated from the competition.

Following her elimination, Alyssa opened up about Domenick's decision to nominate her for the elimination, especially against her ally in The Challenge: USA.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Alyssa shared that she knew that Sarah would nominate her, but when Domenick nominated her, she was shocked. She said:

"Yes, I knew Sarah was going to put me in. I didn't even care enough to engage in it. I knew Tyson had my back. I was surprised with Dom because he was telling everyone that I was the weakest female competitor that was still there and that's why he wanted me in, but he was telling me it was because of friendships he had in the house."

Continuing, The Challenge: USA star shared that she found it insulting and that at the end of the day, Domenick played an individual game.

"Either way, I just took it as a huge insult because of how well I've been playing the game. I was a little shocked by that, but I think Dom just plays a very individual game."

When asked if she thought the winners would nominate someone else instead of her, Alyssa shared that she assumed it would be between her and Cayla. The Challenge: USA star added that she thought if Tyson, Sarah and Domenick couldn't decide, it would have become a house vote and noted:

"I pleaded my whole case to Dom basically on why I should be here and why I'm a good competitor. He was just rambling on any possible excuse to say why he wants to put me in so I was kind of prepared because he never had another conversation with me to say I'm good."

Alyssa added that she eventually figured out it was her. Despite working with Domenick in alliance over the past few weeks, The Challenge: USA star was nominated by him.

