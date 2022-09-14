What time will The Challenge: USA Season 1 finale air? Release date, challenges and more details explored

The Challenge: USA is all set to air its grand finale on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on CBS. The 11 remaining contestants will have to give their all in an excruciating round of challenges fit for the finals until one woman and one man become the first champions of the American version of the franchise. Viewers will get to witness a two-hour episode to see who takes the title.

The hit reality competition has been extremely popular since its premiere on July 6, 2022 due to its unique format and exciting challenges. The contestants on the show have a wide range of experience from their debuts on previous reality shows including Survivor, Big Brother, Love Island and The Amazing Race. and utilize the same to form strategies and deeper alliances to keep themselves safe.

What to expect from The Challenge: USA finale?

The season finale of The Challenge: USA will run for two straight hours where the contestants will be tasked to complete some of the most difficult challenges that the production has in store for them.

The eleven contestants who are still in the running for the championship include Tyson, Ben, Enzo, Domenick and Danny among the men and Sarah, Alyssa, Justine, Desi, Cayla, and Angela among the women.

The first hour is set to be an all-woman elimination wherein one out of the 5 female contestants will be eliminated and miss out on competing in the finale. As per usual, the participants will have to compete in a challenge and the winner will get to choose a contestant to go into the elimination round with the one who loses the challenge, following which one female cast member will leave the competition.

The Challenge: USA showrunner Justin Booth teased a few details about the finals. For the first time ever in the franchise history, the contestants will go through a 30 hour final without sleep. The producer further revealed that although the contestants will be given the option to sleep, "work never stops."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said:

"We're going to drop them into a lake, they're going to see elements and things that they've ever seen, they're going to constantly be confronted with different types of puzzles that they have to solve along the way, while they're freezing, while they're wet, and while they're tired."

Justin also teased about the possibility of some contestants finding it difficult to complete the challenges. He revealed that not all men will be able to finish the exhausting two-day race that is set for them. While among the women, he said that one female player might not have the mental strength to go through the challenge.

"There's a little concern about Enzo [Palumbo], we have some people who are kind of broken a little bit like Domenick [Abbate].....We've got somebody that isn't sure she wants to do it, and those kinds of doubts with these things that we do, these adventure-race-type finales that we run, it's not the best recipe for success."

The Challenge: USA is ready to enthral viewers with some interesting twists and turns in the season finale. Hosted by T.J. Lavin, the reality competition will put the contestants to the ultimate test. Viewers will have to tune in to find out who earns the title and takes home $500,000.

Don't forget to tune into The Challenge: USA season finale this Wednesday on CBS.

