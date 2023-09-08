The Chi season 6 episode 6: Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Chi season 6 episode 6, Boyz II Men, is slated to arrive on Showtime on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

The hit show centers on a group living in Chicago's South Side, examining the struggles and accomplishments of young people who reside in a dangerous area where crime, poverty, and violence are common.

The show's characters are all linked by a common quest for acceptance and salvation. They are all looking for their position in the world and attempting to improve their neighborhood.

The Chi presents a realistic depiction of life in the South Side of Chicago, which is both wholesome and tragic. It is a stirring tale of resiliency, hope, and the capacity of those who are often overlooked.

The Chi season 6 episode 6 release timing for different time zones

Episode 6 of The Chi season 6 is almost here, as it is set to premiere on September 10, 2023. While the release timing for the U.S. is 9 pm ET, viewers worldwide must be aware of the international release timings so they don't miss out on another entertaining and dramatic show episode.

The international release timings for the episode are:

United Kingdom: 2:00 am on September 10, 2023

Canada: 5:00 am on September 10, 2023

Australia: 10:00 am on September 10, 2023

India: 6:30 pm on September 10, 2023

Korea: 9:00 am on September 11, 2023

Japan: 10:00 am on September 11, 2023

Philippines: 10:00 am on September 11, 2023

Where to watch/stream The Chi season 6 episode 6?

The upcoming episode of the show, titled Boyz II Men, will be available to stream on Showtime and Paramount Plus. Since the show is exclusive to both streaming services, a subscription to either of the platforms would be necessary for anyone wanting to watch the episode.

Here is a quick recap of The Chi season 6, episode 5

Episode 5 of the show saw Emmett having trouble handling his new business endeavor with Douda. Tiffany, who is still having difficulty adjusting to life after getting shot, also causes him concern.

Kevin is allowed to relocate to Los Angeles to further his profession as a game designer. He struggles to choose between his family and his dream but ultimately remains in Chicago. They are all very supportive when he tells his friends about his decision.

Jemma struggles to find the perfect prom dress and is forced to spend time with Tierra, whom she does not like. After searching for a dress, Jemma and Tierra become friends after a long while due to their mutual passion for fashion. Meanwhile, Kenya abruptly cancels her attendance at prom, leaving Papa to fill her spot.

The episode also sees Bakari meet Jamal, Lynae's brother, arguing about Bakari's connection with Douda's weapons. As the episode ends, Emmett confronts Douda about the theft of Tiffany's automobile. However, the latter denies his involvement in it.

What to expect from The Chi season 6 episode 6?

The protagonists of season 6's sixth episode encounter fresh difficulties and chances. While Kevin decides how to move on, Emmett must deal with the consequences of his heated conversation with Douda.

While Papa and Kenya's friendship will be tested, Jemma and Tierra discover common ground. Bakari's association with Douda's weaponry will put him in danger.

The Chi season 6 episode 6 premieres on September 10, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.