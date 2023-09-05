The Changeling 2023 Release Date and Time, Streaming platforms, where to watch and more

Apple TV+'s new horror-fantasy series, The Changeling, is scheduled to premiere on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 12 AM ET. This thriller series was created and written by Kelly Marcel, based on the 2017 horror novel of the same name authored by Victor Lavalle. Directed by Melina Matsoukas, the main cast includes LaKeith Stanfield (Apollo), Adina Porter (Lillian), and Clark Backo (Emma).

The Changeling Season 1 will have a total of 8 episodes. Episode 1 and Episode 2 will be released in a single stretch on September 8, 2023. The remaining 6 episodes will be released every Friday. The series's Season 1 is planned to air its final episode on October 20, 2023. This fantasy drama is rated at 78% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Changeling Release Timing for Different Timezones

The first two episodes of The Changeling are confirmed to be released on September 8, 2023, at 12 AM ET in the United States. People worldwide need to know their respective release times for this thriller series to watch without missing it. Here are the international release timings:

United Kingdom: September 08, 2023, at 5 AM GMT

Canada: September 08, 2023, at 12 AM ET

Australia: September 08, 2023, at 2 PM AEST

India: September 08, 2023, at 9:30 AM IST

Korea: September 08, 2023, at 1 PM KST

Japan: September 08, 2023, at 1 PM JST

Phillippines: September 08, 2023, at 1 AM PHT

Where to Watch: Streaming Platforms of The Changeling

Viewers can watch this drama exclusively on Apple TV+ starting from September 8, 2023. Each episode promises to be filled with twists and turns, which is the trademark of all Apple series. Viewers with Apple products like iPhone, iPad, and MacBook can watch this series with an Apple TV+ subscription.

Audiences can easily subscribe to Apple TV+ either on TV+ online at tv.apple.com or in the TV app. The price range starts from $6.99 per month, which includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud, etc. There is also a 7-day free trial service available so you can check if the app is right for you. But a subscription is worth buying as Apple TV+ has a rich catalog of movies and series.

What Is The Changeling Series About

The Changeling follows the story of Apollo and Emma in New York City. There, Emma encounters a witch who promises to grant her three wishes provided she rips the crimson tie that the witch has put around her hand. When Emma and Apollo went on their first date, she told Apollo about the prophecy.

Apollo believed it to be a joke. Their date turned out to be a beautiful married life, and Emma gave birth to their son. One day, Apollo and Emma decide to cut the tie and their life changes for bad. Emma and her son went missing after that, and Apollo searches for them.

The official synopsis for The Changeling by Apple TV+ states:

“Apollo and Emma's love story is a fairy tale until Emma mysteriously vanishes; bereft, Apollo finds himself on a death-defying odyssey through a New York City he didn't know existed.”

The series is produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna Pictures. There is also a horror movie available with the same name, so don't get confused with these. Let's watch this thriller horror series on Apple TV+ starting from September 8, 2023.