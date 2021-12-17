'The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls' full cast list - Robert Buckley and other stars in Hallmark romance

The Mitchell family is back on Hallmark with The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls. It is the sequel to the 2020 hit The Christmas House, which was about a family and their over-the-top holiday decorations.

The upcoming release finds Mike Mitchell participating in a celebrity home decorating competition show. Things take a turn when his opponent drops out at the last minute, and the producer pits brother against brother in the ultimate decorating showdown. What lies in store for them in this situation? Catch the movie on December 18 on the Hallmark Channel.

Before its release, here is the complete list of cast members of The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls.

Robert Buckley as Mike

Mike is one of the Mitchell brothers in The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls. The role is played by Robert Buckley, an American actor. Buckley is known for his roles as Major Lillywhite on The CW's comedy-drama series iZombie (2015 - 2019) and as Kirby Atwood on NBC's comedy-drama series Lipstick Jungle. He has also played the role of Clay Evans on The CW's teen drama series One Tree Hill and starred as Brian Leonard on ABC's horror drama series 666 Park Avenue.

It was reported in February 2010 that Buckley would be in the title role in Marvel's Captain America: The First Avenger, but the part ultimately went to Chris Evans.

Jonathan Bennett as Brandon

Brandon is the other Mitchell brother who will be pitched against Mike in this season's holiday decorations competition in The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls. He is played by Jonathan Bennett, an American actor and model.

Bennet is known for his roles as Aaron Samuels in the 2004 comedy film Mean Girls and as Bud McNulty in 2005's Cheaper by the Dozen 2. He has also starred as the title character in the comedy Van Wilder: Freshman Year. Bennet is also the host of the Food Network series Halloween Wars, and he previously hosted Cake Wars.

Sharon Lawrence as Phylis

Phylis is the mother of the two rivaling sons. The role is played by Sharon Lawrence, who is an American actress. She is best known for the role of Sylvia Costas Sipowicz in the ABC drama series NYPD Blue. Lawrence received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations in the Best Supporting Actress category for this role.

Other stars in The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls also stars the following actors:

Ana Ayora as Andi

Treat Williams as Bill

Brad Harder as Jake

Mattia Castrillo as Noah

Michelle Harrison as Kathleen

Matthew James Dowden as Zane

Teryl Rothery as Macie Stevens

Jamie & Teague Wrightson as Aiden

Baylee & Charlee Woodruff as Billie

Chris Gauthier as 'Marvelous Jim'

Robyn Driscoll as the judge

Alycia Escoval as the usher

Jacob Insley as the camera man

Shawna Clarke as the 'Older Woman'

