The Cleaning Lady season 3 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The Cleaning Lady season 3 made its debut on March 5, 2024. After waiting for a whole year, Miranda Kwok’s crime drama has made an enthralling return, resuming on Thony’s persistent efforts to bring her sister-in-law, Martha, back to the U.S. However, she once again has to take a dangerous path that proves that it would be difficult for her to get out of the rabbit hole and lead a normal life.

Fox renewed The Cleaning Lady for a third season on February 1, 2023, and it was also revealed that Jeannine Renshaw would join as the executive producer and co-showrunner with Miranda Kwok. Much to fans’ surprise, the show has a similar episode count as the second season. Follow along with the article to learn more about The Cleaning Lady season 3.

How many episodes are there in The Cleaning Lady season 3

The Cleaning Lady season 3 will have twelve episodes that will run from March 5 to March 21, 2024, with each episode dropping every week on Tuesdays. Additionally, there won’t be any changes to the duration of each episode, as all installments of the third season will have a running time of 43 to 45 minutes.

Below is the complete list of release schedule for Season 3:

Episode Title Date Episode 1 Arman March 5, 2024 Episode 2 For My Son March 12, 2024 Episode 3 El Camino del Diablo March 19, 2024 Episode 4 TBA March 26, 2024 Episode 5 TBA April 2, 2024 Episode 6 TBA April 9, 2024 Episode 7 TBA April 16, 2024 Episode 8 TBA April 23, 2024 Episode 9 TBA April 30, 2024 Episode 10 TBA May 7, 2024 Episode 11 TBA May 14, 2024 Episode 12 TBA May 21, 2024

All cast in The Cleaning Lady season 3

All primary and recurring cast in the third season:

Élodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa

Martha Millan as Fiona De La Rosa

Eva De Dominici as Nadia Morales

Kate del Castillo as Ramona Sanchez

Santiago Cabrera as Jorge Sanchez

Clayton Cardenas as Dante

Sean Lew as Chris

Faith Bryant as Jaz

Valentino LaSalle as Luca De La Rosa

Navid Negahban as Hayak Barsamian

Ivan Shaw as Marco De La Rosa

Jay Mohr as Councilman Eric Knight

Liza Weil as Katherine Russo

Shiva Negar as Isabel Barsamian

Jacqueline Obradors as Teresa Morales

Jason Manuel Olazabal as Eduardo Morales

Brandon Jay McLaren as Jeremy Dolan

JB Tadena as Paolo Belleza

Where to watch The Cleaning Lady season 3

Season 3 will air first on Fox at 8:00 pm ET every week on Tuesdays. All the latest and preceding episodes of the crime drama can be enjoyed on Hulu. The series has yet to reach the global audience, but given its popularity, the worldwide release is anticipated to be announced soon.

About The Cleaning Lady

With a 60% approval rating, the series accumulated an average rating of 6.8/10 on Rotten Tomatoes. Here’s how the website describes The Cleaning Lady i brief:

When whip-smart Cambodian doctor Thony De La Rosa comes to the United States for medical treatment to save her ailing son, she soon discovers her path won't be as straightforward as she had hoped.

It continues

As the system quickly fails her, pushing her into hiding, she resolves not to allow herself to be beaten down and marginalized and becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime. Using her cunning and intelligence, Thony forges her own path in the criminal underworld, doing whatever she has to to survive.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Cleaning Lady season 3 as 2024 progresses.