How to watch The Cleaning Lady season 3? All viewing options explored

After what is bound to have felt like ages for fans, Fox’s The Cleaning Lady recently returned to screens with its 3rd season on March 5. Recently premiering at 8 pm ET on Fox, the series underwent a range of delays due to the Hollywood strikes and is now available to watch.

The series has received rave reviews ever since it first came around in January 2022, leading to a dedicated viewer base around the world. After season 1 came out in January, it took Fox only a couple of months to renew it for a second iteration, which was eventually released in September 2022. Its success led to the announcement of a third season in February 2023.

While the expectation was that season 3 would come out sometime in 2024, that did not happen. Instead, following multiple delays and rumors about a potential cancellation, The Cleaning Lady is now back and is available on multiple platforms. Apart from its Fox premiere, it is also available to watch on Hulu and multiple other streaming platforms.

The Cleaning Lady season 3: Where to watch?

New episodes for The Cleaning Lady season 3 will premiere every Tuesday on Fox at 8 pm ET. The Cleaning Lady is also available to be watched on Hulu, where the episodes will be added the following day.

Furthermore, other online platforms such as Sling TV, Fubo TV, and others also have streaming rights to the new iteration of the show. Hence, after buying the respective subscriptions, viewers can watch the latest episodes on the above platforms as well.

What has happened so far in the previous seasons of The Cleaning Lady

The series follows the life of one Thony de la Rosa, played by Elodie Yung. Rosa was a once-successful surgeon forced to join the underworld after her son suffered a bone marrow disease. In need of expensive treatment, she traverses into the world of crime when she mistakenly becomes privy to a murder committed by drug leader Arman Morales.

This leads Rosa to fear for her life before proposing to join the group. She ends up joining the drug empire as a cleaner/doctor, which is down to her determination to raise funds for her kid. Regardless, the two seasons thus far have seen her traversing deeper and deeper into the world of crime.

Season 2 left things on a cliffhanger. Much like Breaking Bad, Rosa is seen as having made more than enough money to fund her son's treatment. However, Rosa ends up being identified by the FBI as a chief member of the drug operation, leading her to make a critical decision.

She can either run and try her luck being off the grid or continue being in the protection of the criminal empire that she has helped for the time being. Episode 1 of The Cleaning Lady, which recently premiered, should help viewers get their answers after a long wait.

For viewers in Canada, The Cleaning Lady will only be available on CTV, a day after the episodes are premiered on Fox. Hence, as things stand, a range of methods are available for fans to watch Season 3 of The Cleaning Lady.