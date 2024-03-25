The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 4 will be released on March 26, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET on FOX. The latest plot developments have certainly increased suspicion over Jorge, who is teased to have a hand in the disappearance of Arman Morales, his own nephew.

While Fiona and his son go through a difficult journey to return to the U.S., Thony is fighting her own battles where the word trust seems to be just words for her. However, it is not just Thony who is getting impatiently worried about Arman, as Nadia is also getting restless with each passing day to learn about his well-being and whereabouts.

As the story progresses, the series will reveal Jorge's intentions, whether Fiona and Chris make it to their home, Nadia’s next steps, and more. Follow along with the article to learn more about The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 4.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for The Cleaning Lady season 3. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 4 be released

As stated above, The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 4 will be aired on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET. The third season is slated for a twelve-episode run. The complete list of release dates and times for the coming episode is listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, March 26, 2024 9 pm Central Time Tuesday, March 26, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Tuesday, March 26, 2024 12 am Mountain Time Tuesday, March 26, 2024 10 pm Alaska Standard Time Tuesday, March 26, 2024 8 pm Hawaii Standard Time Tuesday, March 26, 2024 7 pm

Where to watch The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 4

The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 4 will air first on the Fox cable TV network. The episode will be streamed on Hulu on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, around 12:00 am ET. Although the first two seasons are available to stream on Max and Apple TV, the two streaming giants have yet to include the third season in their catalog.

A brief recap of The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 3

Expand Tweet

After arriving at her workplace, Thony discovered that someone had vandalized the property, leaving behind a message urging the workers to return to their respective home countries. A handyman named Jeremy arrived at the scene and told Thony that she shouldn’t mind the racists and proclaimed to take care of everything.

While doing another cleanup for Ramona, Thony encountered a woman who just birthed a baby. Despite the warning to mind her own business, Thony decided to take care of the mother and her baby and brought them to her workplace. Suddenly, the lady from Child Protective Services arrived and had no choice but to lend a hand to Thony in saving the mother from dying.

After learning about Thony’s latest stunt, Jorge took her to Ramona, where she received a threat from her never to repeat such a thing and put her and her family in trouble. When Jorge dropped off Thony at her workplace, Nadia arrived as well.

Expand Tweet

After Nadia showed Thony the evidence she received from the police that confirmed Arman was alive, Jorge also arrived at the scene and revealed himself as Arman’s uncle. Nadia was enraged after learning that Thony and Jorge were working together and didn’t keep her in the loop.

After recalling Nadia's evidence, Thony returned to the place where she took care of Ramona's cleaning business and discovered the same van in which Arman had been abducted. After Jorge arrived, Thony suspected that he had something to do with Arman’s disappearance, and they had an argument.

Nadia wanted to bargain a deal with Russo, asking total immunity for her and Arman in return for testifying against Thony and the Sin Cara cartel. However, Russo rejected the offer. Elsewhere, Fiona and Chris somehow made it to the U.S., but things weren’t as easy as they appeared to be.

After finding one of the coyotes harassing a young immigrant girl, Chris had to save her. Unfortunately, he, Fiona, and the girl were abandoned and were left in the middle of nowhere.

What to expect from The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 4 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 4 is titled ‘Bahala Na,’ which, in English, roughly translates to whatever happens, happens. The following episode is likely to see Thony reforging her bonds with Nadia, as she is the only person who could be helpful in finding Arman. The episode will also see Fiona and Chris putting in their best efforts to successfully evade the Border Patrol.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Cleaning Lady season 3 as 2024 progresses.