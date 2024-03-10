The Cleaning Lady season 3: Full list of cast in the series

The Cleaning Lady season 3 had a heartbreaking start with the absence of one of the important cast members in the series, Adam Canto. The American-Mexican actor, known for his role as Arman Morales, passed away at the age of 42 after losing the battle with appendiceal cancer on January 8, 2024, which is just two months before the series premiered.

Canto’s unanticipated departure left a melancholic tone for the audience. However, his legacy remains indelibly etched in the hearts of his fans, who appreciate his spectacular roles and him as a person. The Cleaning Lady season 3 returns with most of the primary characters, with no change to the cast, and also sees the debut of a few characters who will play a pivotal role in the story.

The entire cast of The Cleaning Lady season 3

Élodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa

Élodie Yung returns as Thony De La Rosa the former surgeon who got trapped in Las Vegas due to being an undocumented immigrant with an expired visa. Thony continues being a cleaner for a mob to procure treatment for her sick son, Luca. Thony forms a new connection with a new cartel in search of Arman.

Martha Millan as Fiona De La Rosa

Martha Millan will reprise her role as Fiona De La Rosa, who got deported back to the Philippines due to her expired visa. She now relies on Thony to bring her back to the States using her connections.

Eva De Dominici as Nadia Morales

Eva De Dominici returns as Nadia Morales, the owner of La Habana and the wife of Arman Morales. After her husband goes missing after a recent shootout, Eva tags along with Thony to find out his whereabouts.

Kate del Castillo as Ramona Sanchez

Kate del Castillo makes her debut in The Cleaning Lady Season 3 as Ramona Sanchez, the head of Sin Cara. Ramona is revealed to be Arman’s aunt.

Santiago Cabrera as Jorge Sanchez

Santiago Cabrera debuts in the third season as Jorge Sanchez, Ramona's brother. Santiago is coping with his wife’s untimely death.

Recurring cast on The Cleaning Lady season 3

Sean Lew as Chris

Faith Bryant as Jaz

Valentino LaSalle as Luca De La Rosa

Navid Negahban as Hayak Barsamian

Ivan Shaw as Marco De La Rosa

Jay Mohr as Councilman Eric Knight

Liza Weil as Katherine Russo

Shiva Negar as Isabel Barsamian

Jacqueline Obradors as Teresa Morales

Jason Manuel Olazabal as Eduardo Morales

Brandon Jay McLaren as Jeremy Dolan

Clayton Cardenas as Dante

JB Tadena as Paolo Belleza

About The Cleaning Lady

The Cleaning Lady has a 60% approval rating, accumulating an average rating of 6.8/10 on Rotten Tomatoes. Here’s how the website describes the series in brief:

When whip-smart Cambodian doctor Thony De La Rosa comes to the United States for medical treatment to save her ailing son, she soon discovers her path won't be as straightforward as she had hoped.

It continues

As the system quickly fails her, pushing her into hiding, she resolves not to allow herself to be beaten down and marginalized and becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime. Using her cunning and intelligence, Thony forges her own path in the criminal underworld, doing whatever she has to to survive.

Where to watch The Cleaning Lady season 3

The Cleaning Lady season 3 will air first on Fox, one of the popular cable TV networks in the U.S. Currently, Hulu is the only OTT to stream the latest season on its platform. Fans and newcomers can watch the previous two seasons on Max, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video. The third season’s global debut will be announced soon.

