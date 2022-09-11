The Come Up Season 1 on Freeform: Meet the New Yorkers

Freeform's third new reality show, The Come Up, is set to premiere on September 13. The six youngsters set to be featured on the show are Taofeek Abijako, Fernando Casablancas, Ben Hard, Claude Shwartz, Ebon Trower, and Sophia Wilson.

The Come Up features them in New York on a mission to follow their dreams and explore a plethora of art and culture post-pandemic. These vibrant youngsters will also share their life stories with the viewers explaining their individuality and also their purpose in their lives.

The official synopsis of The Come Up reads:

“The series follows six young disruptors as they emerge from downtown New York to follow their dreams and pursue love and art on their own terms.”

It further reads:

“The show follows the creative NYC underground, giving viewers an exclusive look into how the next generation of icons define themselves and how culture is created.”

Meet The Come Up cast members before the show premieres

Freeform describes the group as “ambitious, action-oriented, and diverse Gen-Z New Yorkers whose careers are on the rise” and are “thriving in their respective fields” of modeling, fashion design, photography, acting, and nightlife organizing.

Taofeek Abijako

24-year-old Taofeek Abijako is the youngest designer to have been featured at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) with his fashion line, Head of State. Earlier this year, he was also invited to dress two celebrities, Danai Gurira and Evan Mock, at the Met Gala. Moreover, he is currently working toward designing costumes for feature films.

Abijako was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria. He was 11 years old when he immigrated to Albany, New York. He was greatly influenced by his father, who was also a designer. Abijako's hard work later led him to be featured not only in NYFW but also Vogue.

Fernando Casablancas

Non-binary Fernando is slowly rooting to become a top-level model. In fact, ever since he stepped into the modeling scene, he has appeared in a number of campaigns for top brands, including Balmain, Charlotte Tilbury, Wales Bonner, and Chrome Hearts. During the fashion week of fall 2021, Fernando walked for Balmain and Bottega Veneta, and most recently for Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Apart from modeling, the Brazilian-born is also involved in the production of his first feature film. He is also interested in DJing and multimedia art projects.

Ben Hard

Ben is originally from San Antonio and is adapting to his New York lifestyle. Keen to make his career on-stage, he is working on his skills as an actor, comedian, and dancer. He has worked on a bunch of projects, including starring in Eastine Theater’s adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac, his first stand-up comedy performance at The Broadway Comedy Club, and acting in short films made by friends.

The Come Up cast member also has an interest in photography and videography.

Claude Shwartz

Tribeca-native Claude is an aspiring actress who studied the practical aesthetics technique at David Mamet’s Atlantic Theater Company, the Meisner technique, and graduated from Tufts in 2020. In February 2022, she appeared in an off-broadway production at the Tank, directed by Alton Alburo.

Claude also walked for Batsheva in NYFW Spring/Summer 2022.

Ebon Trower

Ebon is a budding entertainer whose main concern is the well-being of the Trans community. She is a member of the Nosferatu collective, known for their show-stopping Baroque Ball in Summer 2021. She is also an organizer of queer nightlife and regularly involves herself in discussing club safety and accountability.

The Come Up star also has modeled for Milk Makeup, Parade, and Ganni.

Sophia Wilson

Sophia has loved being behind the camera since the age of 13. She has shot campaigns for major brands like Google, Nike, Peloton, Converse, Fenty, Instagram, and Pepsi, and established publications like Vogue, Elle, New York Magazine, i-D, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, The New York Times, Hypebeast, etc.

She dropped her senior year at NYU to pursue her artistic abilities and create Gen-Z Fashion. She also created the first NFT for Instagram.

Viewers can watch the premiere of The Come Up on Tuesday, September 13 on Freeform.

