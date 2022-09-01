What time will Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 18 (finale) air on Freeform? Details explored

Freeform's Good Trouble is bringing another successful season to a close, with Season 4 Episode 18 (finale) all set to premiere this Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 10 pm ET. Fortunately, to all fans' delight, the American television drama series has already been renewed for its fifth installment, and now, all one needs to do is wait.

Good Trouble chronicles the lives of people in downtown Los Angeles who live at The Coterie. The series follows the characters as they balance work, relationships, and the bumps in the road that come with being in your 20s. Your friends are your family, but with family comes a significant amount of drama.

Helmed by Joanna Johnson, who also serves as an executive producer, the show's stellar cast includes Bryan Craig, Josh Pence, Priscilla Quintana, Emma Hunton, Tommy Martinez, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, and Cierra Ramirez.

Read more to learn about the Season 4 finale details of the Freeform drama series, Good Trouble.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Good Trouble Season 4 finale details explored ahead of premiere

As a spin-off of The Fosters, Good Trouble centers on the Foster sisters' endeavors, who now live in California in an apartment complex named The Coterie. Although Callie and Mariana each have their own careers, lifestyles, and social circles, they always try to remain connected to their lineage. One can also say that the show depicts the destiny of these two girls.

Let us quickly review the previous events before moving on to the upcoming episode.

Recap of Season 4 Episode 17

Earlier, a lot of tension played out in the Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 17, titled Wake Up From Your Reverie. The audience witnessed Davia finally coming across someone with whom she clicked. She is now attempting to start a genuine connection by taking them out on a date. Meanwhile, Sumi was seen talking to Alice, encouraging her to establish nice memories with her partner and give love a try.

Mariana and the FCGs were seen making the difficult choice of moving forward with the option of bringing in the most money for them while being ethically dubious. However, the fact that the firm is now being discontinued does not work well for them.

The ultimate pairing of Mariana and Joaquin was also revealed in the previous episode while disclosing that Joaquin has key information on the person holding his sister captive. The two have embarked on a designated route to examine the same.

What to expect from the Good Trouble Season 4 finale?

Good Trouble on Freeform is set to air its Season 4 finale on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 10:00 pm ET. The synopsis of Episode 18, titled This Is Not My Beautiful House, reads:

"When Isabella wants to put the baby up for adoption, Gael decides what role he wants to play in his child's life. Malika is caught between her career and her beliefs, and Mariana infiltrates Silas' cult to speak to Jenna face to face."

The audience will watch as Isabella attempts to place the infant for adoption in the arms of a supportive family. On the other hand, Gael will consider every aspect of his child's existence, including the kind of responsibility he wishes to take on. Malika will most likely be seen facing some challenges in the upcoming episode.

The season finale may portend some thrilling turns, but it will also likely allude to a few heartwrenching moments. Malika's entire career may be at risk, while Mariana could put herself in a challenging situation. Since this show focuses so much on young adulthood and overcoming significant obstacles, it stands to reason that some of the largest ones are just around the way.

Audiences will see a tale that is significant for a slew of factors. First, the upcoming episode will be a crucial conclusion, given that whatever transpires will significantly affect season 5. Fans are advised not to be stunned if they encounter a bombshell in the season finale, mainly due to the nature of the show - giving fans more than enough drama to keep coming back for more.

Freeform's Good Trouble Season 4 episode 18 (finale) will air on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 10:00 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das