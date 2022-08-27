What time will Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13 (finale) air on The CW? Release date, plot and more details explored

CW's Animal Kingdom is gearing towards its conclusion and the end is very close indeed. This week's season 6 episode 13 will serve as the series finale, and we are hoping that all our questions will be answered and lingering mysteries will be solved.

Episode 13 of Season 6 of Animal Kingdom, titled Fubar, will air on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 9 pm ET.

Animal Kingdom is a crime drama series developed by Jonathan Lisco from a 2010 Australian film of the same name directed by David Michôd, who also serves as the executive producer for the series. The series stars Ellen Barkin, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Finn Cole, and Jake Weary in the lead roles.

The plot follows the dangerous adventures of a 17-year-old Joshua, who moves in with his estranged and dysfunctional family after his mother's untimely and sad death. All of a sudden Joshua finds himself in the midst of a criminal gang headed by the matriarch, who is also his estranged grandmother, Janine. The criminal gang engages in nefarious activities and Joshua has to fit in to gain his grandmother's favor.

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13: Everything you need to know

Animal Kingdom @AnimalKingdom days to emotionally prepare yourself. The series finale of Smurf put all this in motion years ago... You havedays to emotionally prepare yourself. The series finale of #AnimalKingdom airs Sunday at 9/8c. Smurf put all this in motion years ago... You have 2️⃣ days to emotionally prepare yourself. The series finale of #AnimalKingdom airs Sunday at 9/8c. https://t.co/3eypRGAf0b

The previous episode saw J setting up a double-cross and trying to gain access to the family's trust fund. Meanwhile, plans to break Pope out of jail were in motion.

After successfully gaining access to the Cody Trust fund with the help of Penny, J will now transfer the entire amount to his own account. J, who has long been plotting revenge against the gang, has finally been successful. Episode 13 will see whether J is successful in getting away with this or whether he will be caught and punished by Janine.

Animal Kingdom @AnimalKingdom Last night, they set the plan in motion to break out Pope. Is it too good to be true? One. More. Episode. Left. #AnimalKingdom Last night, they set the plan in motion to break out Pope. Is it too good to be true? One. More. Episode. Left. #AnimalKingdom https://t.co/XDGV2eel74

Moreover, Pope's fate still hangs in the balance. Will the Codys be successful in breaking him out of prison? Or will he be caught on his way to escape? Catch episode 13 coming up soon this weekend.

The official synopsis for the finale episode reads:

“The Cody boys embark on their most dangerous job yet; Andrew commits the original sin that destroyed the family.”

Recap of the last episode

Animal Kingdom @AnimalKingdom New episodes every Sunday at 9/8c on TNT. We know you’re in your feels after that premiere. Here's what you can expect to see this seasonNew episodes every Sunday at 9/8c on TNT. #AnimalKingdom We know you’re in your feels after that premiere. Here's what you can expect to see this season 👀 New episodes every Sunday at 9/8c on TNT. #AnimalKingdom https://t.co/G6givYJWWq

Episode 12 of Animal Kingdom season 6 saw the necessary preparations going on to help Pope break out of prison. Everything was on track and J even sneakily gave Pope a tracker, which he was instructed to implant in his gut. In other news, Craig and Deran made the most of their final days in Oceanside.

But in a sudden turn of events, we found that J was double-crossing his uncles and had manipulated Penny into messing up some important documents so that he had access to the funds.

In a flashback scene, we also saw Smurf’s cruelty towards Julia as she kicked her own daughter out of the house and made sure she would not get any help. With no other shelter of any avenue of life open to her, Julia descended into drug abuse which ended her life.

Like always, the new episode will drop on TNT, the official network for the show. If you prefer to stream it, the series will also be available online on various media platforms such as Vudu, Prime Video, and iTunes.

Catch TNT drama Animal Kingdom dropping its finale episode tomorrow.

