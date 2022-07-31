What time will Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 9 air on TNT? Plot, sneak peek, and more details explored

TNT family drama Animal Kingdom is nearing its conclusion. The last episode of the final season of the series is just around the corner. Season 6, which debuted this year on July 19, is the concluding season of the series.

The drama series chronicles the adventures of Joshua, who moves to California to live with his estranged and dysfunctional extended family after his mother dies from heroin abuse. Joshua finds himself in the midst of a criminal gang whose matriarch is his estranged grandmother, Janine. They plan and carry out armed robberies and other criminal activities. For Joshua to fit in, he needs to prove himself to the matriarch.

As the series nears its finale, the story is also busy tying up the loose ends. Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 9 will air on TNT on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 9 PM ET. There will be four more episodes left after the upcoming episode, with the finale scheduled to air on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 9: Everything you need to know

The previous episode left viewers on a climax. Pope's fate is hanging by a thread. What is his destiny now that the secrets have been uncovered?

TNT has released an official synopsis and a promo for Season 6 Episode 9, which is titled Gethsemane. The official synopsis reads:

“Pope is brought in for questioning; J, Deran and Craig grapple with the truth; Julia tries to make amends with an upset Andrew.”

Watch the teaser here:

The promo shows that Pope is now aware of Detective Thompson being on his tail, but there is not much he can do to get himself out of trouble. A glimpse of Pope in the interrogation room has fans fired up to know more. How will he react to the pressure now that his family can't save him?

Episode 8 recap

Animal Kingdom @AnimalKingdom Pope’s dark secret is finally out. How is this gonna play out for him? Drop your predictions below! #AnimalKingdom Pope’s dark secret is finally out. How is this gonna play out for him? Drop your predictions below! #AnimalKingdom https://t.co/AEcKcsius2

Episode 8 saw Pope getting tipped off about someone being in the house from the telltale cereal box and security footage. Taylor also finally admitted that his “mom” was actually Detective Thompson, who was trying to get to Catherine’s killer. Pope revealed to Deran and J that Thompson knew he murdered Catherine.

In other news, Deran and J got their hands on some nitrous oxide after stealing $30k in silver coins from a dentist’s office based on a tip from Tommy, who was eager to be a part of the gang. J also managed to gather intel on Penny’s husband.

Elsewhere, Craig made his own adventure and reunited with Renn, getting dragged back into his old habits.

Where to watch?

Animal Kingdom @AnimalKingdom The cop knows too much... Will Pope's world come crashing down? #TheFinalScore continues this Sunday at 9/8c on TNT. The cop knows too much... Will Pope's world come crashing down? #TheFinalScore continues this Sunday at 9/8c on TNT. https://t.co/ghkPSr8Fy5

Animal Kingdom Season 6 debuted on June 19, 2022. A new episode of the crime drama has been airing every Sunday after the first two episodes were aired back-to-back for the premiere.

Tune in to TNT on Sunday, July 31, 2022, to watch the next episode of Animal Kingdom. If you wish to stream it, the episode will also be available on the TNT website. Viewers without access to TNT will have to wait a few months until the sixth season is released on Prime Video later.

