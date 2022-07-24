What time will Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 8 air on TNT? Release date, plot and more explored

With Animal Kingdom Season 6 inching closer to the finale, viewers can expect more twists and turns on the horizon.

The plot continues to intensify with Pope at its center. The story is moving towards what one can only hope to be a satisfying end to Jonathan Lisco's drama series.

The eighth episode of Season 6 will air on TNT on July 24, 2022, at 9 pm ET. The title Revelation makes perfect sense after what transpired in the previous episode. The truth about Julia will be revealed, and the cereal box will have a major role to play.

Animal Kingdom is an American drama series based on the 2010 Australian film of the same name. It stars Shawn Hatosy, Leila George, Finn Cole, Ben Robson and Jake Weary.

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 8: Where to watch, what to expect and more

The eighth episode of Animal Kingdom Season 6, titled Revelation, will be released on TNT on July 24, 2022, at 9 pm ET. Viewers with a valid cable subscription can catch new episodes on the TNT website or app.

Those with an active subscription can also stream the series on YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or DirecTV Stream. New episodes of the series will be available on the TNT website and app the next day.

Meanwhile, previous seasons of the show are also available on Amazon Prime Video.

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 7 recap

The previous episode saw a nervous yet excited Pope preparing for his date with Amy. He was so excited that he even made a commitment to J that he would sign the documents to convert the skate park into a nonprofit. Meanwhile, his nervousness led him to check out the restaurant beforehand to see whether it was a suitable place for a conversation.

At the restaurant, Pope was stopped by Thompson, who told him that Taylor was her son and had disappeared. Later that day, Andrew informed her that he had killed Catherine, and Amy begged him to accept her sorrow.

While leaving the restaurant with Amy, Pope met Thompson again, who let him know that she had found her lost phone next to his car. He began to become suspicious, which was made worse by the out-of-place cereal box he found at his home.

What to expect from Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 8

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Revelation, reads:

"Pope notices something is odd, Deran and J consider taking on a tiny job, and Andrew learns about Julia."

Expect a lot of twists and turns in the remaining episodes. The promo for the upcoming episode shows Thompson asking questions about Catherine Belen, leading Pope to learn about Taylor's mother, who's been a thorn in his side.

Of the storylines indicated in the synopsis, Pope's is the most intriguing as the eldest Cody will be backed into a corner by a situation that will draw skeletons out of his closet.

Catch the eighth episode of Animal Kingdom Season 6 on TNT on July 24, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

