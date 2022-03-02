5 burning questions Euphoria's finale episode left us with

Euphoria fans are still recovering from the show's heartbreaking and baffling finale, which aired on Sunday, February 27. The difficult second season of the HBO series has been riddled with cliffhangers, twist endings, and unfinished character journeys.

Nothing could have prepared audiences for the surprise of seeing the show's central character ostensibly walk away despite owing $10,000 to a scary drug dealer. Throughout this period, there were several other perplexing occurrences. Euphoria season 2's greatest questions and prospects for season 3 have been dissected by every viewer of the show.

Emma @itsemmadilemmma Me realising i have to wait until season 3 for my 785 questions to be answered. #Euphoria Me realising i have to wait until season 3 for my 785 questions to be answered. #Euphoria https://t.co/Iqd0jqV8MI

The heavily hyped second season of Euphoria delivered everything fans wanted, minus the solutions to a lot of issues. Several characters neared their breaking points in the season 2 conclusion, while others received what they deserved.

Nonetheless, Euphoria did not provide a formal ending and instead left certain questions unanswered and strings untied.

Ashtray's possible demise and other cliffhangers from Euphoria's season 2 finale

1) What happened to Ashtray after his deadly encounter with cops? What impact will it have on Fez?

Fezco and Ashtray, the on-screen brothers in Euphoria (Image via @euphoria/Instagram)

The most painful scene of the season was witnessing Ashtray unleash fire on the SWAT force minutes after locking himself in the toilet, only to realize he had unintetionally hit Fez in the attempt. When the cops bust down the door, his demeanor changes to childish terror imagined from a 14-year-old's perspective of an encounter with cops. He is shown to become progressively targeted by a gun beam.

Fez stands helpless as gunshots burst out behind him, and the scene comes to an end. The assumption is that Ashtray was shot, but as nothing was observed after that, viewers don't know what happened to their favorite trader.

2) Where is Maddy off to?

Maddy informs Samantha that she has no intentions of babysitting her kid anymore and that she is leaving East Highland forever. Samantha offers Maddy the purple sequin dress she tried on in her wardrobe as a farewell present, unaware that a concealed camera had captured her wardrobe activities on video.

Maddy, on the other hand, hits Cassie after storming the onstage performance during Lexi's play, causing fans to question if she's intending to complete high school or get away from her ex BFF sooner than expected.

3) Will Lexi and Fez form a relationship beyond friendship?

The only completely pleasant aspect of the season was Lexi and Fezco's growing love, which was shattered when the SWAT squad came up at Fezco's residence and disrupted his plans to secure his seat for Lexi's play. Despite her sadness at not seeing him appear in the audience, Lexi dedicated the performance to him, demonstrating that her love for him is still strong.

In the meantime, Fez, in all likelihood, is too devastated from supposedly witnessing his younger brother's demise to care about Lexi, leaving viewers in the dark. Presumably, the pair will be a source of support for each other the following season.

4) Will Rue go back to rehab?

Zendaya as Rue alongside her on-screen mother in Euphoria (Image via @euphoria/Instagram)

Rue's mom Leslie's insurance company would not pay for Rue's scheduled rehabilitation term, which closed episode 6 with a devastating phone conversation. Leslie begs her insurance company to take her daughter as Rue goes into slumber, sobbing as she admits that Rue could commit suicide.

Although Rue admits that she was sober for the remainder of the school year at the end of the season, it's unclear if she'll be allowed to get the treatment she needs in rehabilitation during the summertime.

5) Who is the third, possibly missing, Jacobs' son?

mazzu || euphoria spoilers @m4zzuzinha My theory started when i watched Euphoria again and just realize that in the pilot, when nate is coming home from McKay's party, there's an family portrait in the wall.



we all know that this is the scene when we realive that Nate's dad is the same guy that Jules met on that app My theory started when i watched Euphoria again and just realize that in the pilot, when nate is coming home from McKay's party, there's an family portrait in the wall. we all know that this is the scene when we realive that Nate's dad is the same guy that Jules met on that app https://t.co/GLjkgYOXfN

The now-famous photo of the Jacobs family, which included Cal, his partner Marsha, and children Nate, Aaron, and a third kid, was shown to spectators yet again this season. After the second season, the identity of the little kid in that image remains unknown.

When it was disclosed in the season 2 opener that Fezco's tiny sibling was left in a basket on Fezco's grandmother's porch by an unidentified individual, a fan speculated that it was Ashtray, and the theory gained great popularity too. Unfortunately, there is no tangible proof to support this theory, giving fans no other choice but to wait until next season to find out.

The season 2 finale left tons of loose ends, which can only be answered in the upcoming season 3.

Hani⁷ @arianaghandu waiting 2 years for euphoria season 3 bout to be like: waiting 2 years for euphoria season 3 bout to be like: https://t.co/9bXvYRPMP5

While it has been officially confirmed that HBO's hit Euphoria will return for a third season, fans are growing impatient to get their answer after years of waiting.

Fans are looking forward to more positive outcomes and fresh starts in the next season of the show. Nevertheless, unlimited drama and a plethora of emotions are guaranteed.

