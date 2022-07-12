What time will Everything's Trash Season 1 air on Freeform? Release date, trailer and more explored

Everything's Trash, Phoebe Robinson's latest feature, will drop on Freeform soon. Exploring the trials and tribulations of adulthood, the series depicts what it means to be a grownup still figuring out life and attempting to thrive in the midst of chaos.

Going by the description of the series, Everything's Trash looks highly relatable for every adult today who is trying to navigate life and make a place for themselves in this world. Here is everything to know about the Freeform series.

All about Everything's Trash: Plot explored ahead of premiere

Everything's Trash follows the life of Phoebe, a woman in her 30s who is still figuring out life and trying to flourish in the city of Brooklyn. Phoebe is a podcast co-host on a show titled, Everything’s Trash, from which the series derives its name. However, she must soon find more serious occupations for herself when her brother decides to run for office.

Phoebe has a tight-knit friend circle full of different personalities, and she tactfully juggles her professional and love life, while enjoying herself as much as she can. But adulthood hits quickly when she finds out that her older brother has decided to run for office.

Now, alongside managing her professional and personal life, Phoebe is entrusted with helping her sibling reach his dreams, all while figuring out what adulthood means for herself.

Watch the trailer for the Freeform series here, below:

The trailer reaches out to people who are in their 30s and who find themselves living an unconventional life. While Phoebe's friends focus on climbing the ladders in their professional lives and beginning a family, she, a free-spirited soul, is happy with her current life.

She takes life at her own pace, doing what she enjoys and reaching out to thousands of people over her podcast, which lands her a surprising gig.

Tactfully blending comedy with societal expectations that crush dreams, the show will hit home for a lot of people like Phoebe who find themselves living a similar unconventional life.

When will the Freeform series air?

premieres July 13 on Nobody does trash quite like Phoebe Hill.___ #EverythingsTrash premieres July 13 on @FreeformTV . Stream on @Hulu July 14. Nobody does trash quite like Phoebe Hill. ___#EverythingsTrash premieres July 13 on @FreeformTV. Stream on @Hulu July 14. https://t.co/Ifn0PkSrtV

Everything's Trash brings to viewers its first two episodes of season 1 on July 13, 2022 at 10.00 PM ET. The series will premiere in the United States on Freeform this Wednesday. The subsequent episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

The series can also be watched on Hulu a day after the episodes are aired on Freeform. Hulu is a streaming platform with a free trial that can be availed. Viewers will however have to sign up with a paid subscription after the free trial is over. Hulu offers a variety of plans to choose from. Viewers will not want to miss this poignant take on adulthood.

Coming from 2 Dope Queens star Phoebe Robinson, Everything's Trash is not to be missed. Catch the series coming on Freeform this July 13, 2022.

