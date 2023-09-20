The Crow reboot producer Sam Pressman declares the film will offer a unique, 'anti-Marvel' perspective

In an age saturated with iconic superheroes like Spider-Man and Superman, the re-emergence of a 90s icon promises to disrupt the superhero narrative. The Crow, a film once defined by its unique blend of hero and anti-hero narratives, is being rebooted, stirring significant anticipation within the cinematic community.

Sam Pressman, the force behind the reboot and a torchbearer of the Pressman filmmaking legacy, exudes confidence regarding the film's distinction from conventional superhero stories. He passionately told Deadline:

"We're finally at a point where we can really explore those other avenues because it's such a unique property in that it is not a studio film, it's not a Marvel film – it's kind of an anti-Marvel film."

This piece delves into the reboot of The Crow, its anticipated 'anti-Marvel' stance, the illustrious background from which it arises, and the somber history tied to the original movie, punctuated by the tragic loss of its star, Brandon Lee.

The Crow's return to the big screen

In the 1990s, the cinematic world was introduced to a hero unlike any other with The Crow. This was not your typical cape-wearing, the power-wielding protagonist. Brandon Lee, the tragically fated son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, took on the titular role, crafting a narrative that distinctly stood apart from its contemporaries.

This movie did more than just present a story; it challenged the established superhero paradigm, offering a nuanced character where the distinction between hero and anti-hero was beautifully ambiguous. Fast forward to today, and the film's resonance remains undiminished.

Armed with fervor and a sense of homage, Sam Pressman is steering the reboot, bearing the weight and prestige of his father, Ed Pressman's legacy – a name associated with groundbreaking films like American Psycho and, of course, the original The Crow.

The genesis of The Crow dates back to 1989 when James O'Barr, a visionary American artist, conceived this dark yet captivating tale. It chronicles the journey of musician Eric Draven, who faces a brutal death alongside his beloved fiancée.

However, death isn't the end but rather a new beginning as a mystical crow resurrects him. A singular quest for vengeance drives this rebirth. As he prowls the city's streets, the very nature of his actions - whether righteous or rogue - becomes a topic of fervent debate, forcing viewers to grapple with the duality of his character.

Sam Pressman's contemporary rendition of The Crow has found its home at Lionsgate. The talented Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs are set to breathe life into pivotal characters, promising performances that could rival or even surpass their predecessors.

While the 90s gave us one unforgettable film, whispers within Hollywood corridors hint that this could be the start of something much more significant. Pressman, in his discussion on the film's scope, opined:

"I think the movie is just going to blow people away. Our partners want to approach it in a very 360 way, whether it be video games, an animated series or a universe, but it's got this cosmic legacy that can expand beyond a singular story.'

However, for many ardent fans and cinephiles, The Crow symbolizes more than a cult classic. It is a heart-wrenching reminder of what was lost during its original production. Brandon Lee's untimely and shocking death on set, a result of a tragic prop gun accident, forever marred the movie's history, casting a shadow of grief and disbelief.

The anticipation surrounding the reboot is electric. There is a collective yearning to see how this 'anti-Marvel' narrative will pan out in today's superhero-saturated era. If it maintains its original essence while offering a fresh perspective, there's no doubt that The Crow could once again redefine how we perceive superhero cinema.