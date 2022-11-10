Episode 3 of The Crown season 5 is arguably one of the most talked-about episodes of the show. It features a prominent character named Sydney Johnson, who served as King Edward VIII's valet. The third episode focuses extensively on Sydney Johnson and his relationship with the Duke.

Johnson is portrayed by actor Jude Akuwudike on the show, and he's received high praise from viewers and critics for his performance. The Duke's valet was quite an important part of his life and after the former's death, he went on to work at the Ritz Hotel in Paris.

The new season of The Crown was released on Netflix on November 9, 2022.

The Crown season 5: Who was Sydney Johnson?

Sydney Johnson was born in 1923 on Andros Island in the Bahamas. After the Duke of Windsor was exiled from Britain, Edward VIII was appointed as the Governor of the Bahamas in 1940 in the midst of World War II. Sydney Johnson started working at the Duke's government house residence in the Bahamas.

Johnson reportedly managed to impress the Duke and was ultimately promoted to a senior role inside the house. Johnson and the Duke shared a good relationship and after the Duke decided to move to Europe, Johnson accompanied him. The Duke and the Duchess of Windsor settled in a villa, now known as the Villa Windsor, in Bois de Boulogne, Paris.

During the 60s, the Duke promoted Johnson to the role of his personal valet as he soon became a critical part of his professional life. However, things took a shocking turn in the early 70s when the Duke passed away, and soon after, Johnson's wife also died.

Johnson was ultimately fired from his job and started working as a waiter at the Ritz Hotel in Paris. This was quite a pivotal moment in his life as he met Egyptian entrepreneur Mohamed al-Fayed, who bought the hotel.

When al-Fayed finds out about Johnson's employment history, he hires the latter so he can help the billionaire gain a deeper understanding of the Royal Family. The businessman was known to be fond of the British Royal Family and reportedly had plans to restore Villa Windsor in Paris.

Following the death of Duchess Wallis in 1986, Mohamed al-Fayed and Sydney Johnson proceeded with their plans to renovate the villa. The businessman had a 25-year lease on the villa and the renovation work was completed three years later in 1989.

After the renovation was completed, al-Fayed threw an extravagant party at the villa that was attended by a number of prominent personalities. However, a month later, in January 1990, Johnson passed away, at the age of 69.

Actor Jude Akuwudike plays the role of Sydney Johnson in the fifth season of The Crown. Akuwudike's subtle and nuanced portrayal of the character is one of the highlights of this season.

Akuwudike is a noted Nigerian actor who's been a part of quite a few films and TV shows over the years. These include Gangs of London, In the Long Run, The A Word, Beasts of No Nation, and A Likeness in Stone, to name a few.

The fifth season of The Crown is currently available for streaming on Netflix. It features a total of 10 episodes. The show has been renewed for a sixth and final season.

