The Crown season 5: Who plays Prime Minister John Major?

The fifth season of The Crown is all set to hit Netflix on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. In the upcoming installment, the role of the UK's former Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party, John Major, who served the country from 1990 to 1997, is played by actor Jonny Lee Miller.

Jonny Lee Miller is a prominent British actor who's been a part of several acclaimed films over the years, like Trainspotting and Endgame. Read on to learn more about Lee Miller's other works, early life, and more.

Jonny Lee Miller's early life, other TV and film projects, and role as John Major in The Crown season 5 explored

Jonny Lee Miller was born in London on November 15, 1972, to Anna Lee and Alan Miller. His parents reportedly played a pivotal role in Lee Miller taking up acting as his mother and father were stage actors. As a child, Miller performed in a number of plays in school and later enrolled at the National Youth Music Theater.

Jonny Lee Miller's debut role in television came in BBC's Doctor Who. He later starred in another BBC show, Mansfield Park, wherein he portrayed the character of Charles Price. Throughout the 90s, Lee Miller starred in several television shows like Minder, Keeping Up Appearances, The Bill, and Inspector Morse, to name a few.

One of Lee Miller's most memorable roles in films came in Hackers, which also starred Angelina Jolie. Although the film wasn't a hit, it garnered a significant cult following over the years. He also starred in Danny Boyle's iconic black comedy flick, Trainspotting, wherein he essayed the character of Simon, aka Sick Boy, for which he received high praise from critics. His other film credits include Dracula 2000, Endgame, T2 Trainspotting, and Mindhunters, among many others.

Jonny Lee Miller is set to appear in The Crown season 5 as former UK Prime Minister and Conservative Party Leader John Major. Lee Miller looks quite impressive in his role in the trailer for the upcoming installment, and fans can expect the actor to deliver a powerful performance.

A quick look at The Crown plot and cast

The Crown focuses on the eventful life of Queen Elizabeth II and chronicles some of the most pivotal moments in British politics. Here's the official synopsis of the new season, as per Netflix's YouTube channel:

''Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. It’s a new decade, and the royal family are facing what may be their biggest challenge yet: proving their continued relevance in ‘90s Britain. As Diana and Charles wage a media war, cracks begin to splinter the royal foundation.''

The series features Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Matt Smith, and Dominic West, among many others, in key roles. The series has received immense critical acclaim, with praise mostly for its writing, performances, and visuals.

Don't forget to watch The Crown season 5 on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes